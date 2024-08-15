Britain needs no lessons from the apologists of the mob





Law and order enforcement is widely underrated as a public policy response. Since Britain’s cities have been hit by racially motivated riots, it has become common to portray the police response as a superficial first step before the real work begins. But it cannot be stressed enough that restoring trust in the law is the most essential social policy.

For all the emotional rhetoric about the fabric of British society, there is no rational response to the shocking murders of three young girls, which include destroying the area where they lived, inciting racial hatred through misinformation on social media, attacking police, burning down the local library or trying to set fire to a refugee centre where people are.

There is no respectful compromise with the instigators, and no social patch to fix that particular bug. The people behind the riots are not misguided social justice warriors, but violent, far-right racists, reinforced by the usual hooligan elements who expected to cause mayhem and suffer no consequences. Now they know better. This is the point 1, 2, and 3 of the public response.

It’s easy to mock Sir Keir Starmer for his return to the old guard, but the arrest of nearly 1,000 people and the imposition of some swift and harsh sentences were the right response. More resources should be given to the police, prisons and intelligence services so that no one thinks they can riot without consequences, and Sarah Khan, the Home Office’s anti-extremism commissioner, should set out a coherent counter-extremism strategy that takes the far right as seriously as Islamists.

So the next task is to take the problem away from the extremists. This has been the historical mission of mainstream politicians for decades. It means listening to the real community, not their malicious mouthpieces. We should not be fooled by lazy stereotypes that portray these people as representatives of the white working class who have largely resisted violence.

This means addressing concerns about the pace of immigration, but it also means putting those concerns into context, seeking to build community cohesion across communities and not allowing minorities to be demonized.

There can be no peace with those whose political and business models depend on alienation and racial division. Racial agitators and their increasingly sophisticated media apologists thrive on anger, but Britain is not ready to be the country they want to be.

The next complaint is always there. When the Southport murders were no longer an anti-Muslim cause, the attacks became a far-fetched example of white British people facing two-tier policing. Even if we take into account the fact that some specific failures or sometimes operational concerns necessitated a de-escalation of the police response to protests, and later arrests, the overall argument is not true.

This is not to dismiss concerns about a deteriorating social fabric, one that has been shaped by years of austerity and the declining living standards that followed the financial crisis.

Starmer should make a speech about British values, as many commentators have argued, that something must be done. We must address deprivation. There is a real underlying problem. But even if we accept that the riots are about something more than violence, it doesn’t change the calculus. The answer has always been: improved economic prospects, investment in skills to secure high-quality blue-collar jobs, better housing, good public services. In fact, all the things Labour was elected to deliver.

The problem is still delivery, not diagnosis. Almost every essential public service, from the police to the courts to local councils, is under pressure to spend. Starmer will rely on economic growth, regional decentralization that returns more power to local governments, and more housing. He already believes in this. This test is turning vague principles into concrete action.

The riots present a different challenge for the Conservatives, but the response of Nigel Farage and his Reform UK Alliance should serve as a valuable cautionary tale about dancing with the devil. Farage has made the rare mistake of repurposing false conspiracy theories about the Southport murderers (sorry, just asking) and falling back into old tricks of condemning violence, rather than going all out to condemn and expand his appeal… but one of his MPs even suggested that the rioters should be invited to talk to Starmer instead of being jailed. For those seeking to sow distrust in the state, the riots were an opportunity rather than an obscenity.

Most of the Tory leadership contenders seem to have grasped the point that they should represent law-abiding citizens who do not believe that patriotism is about race riots. But Robert Jenrick, the leading right-wing candidate, seems to think now is the time to arrest anyone who shouts Allahu Akbar.

The longer-term challenge for the Conservatives is that if they accept the social critique of the riots, they will soon be drawn far beyond anti-immigrant rhetoric to economic and social conditions, which will not sit easily with the small-scale nationalism to which many in the party want to return.

For Starmer, such a grim scene marred the start of his government. But the riots told us nothing more than what we already knew about the state of Britain: perhaps only the value of a tough response, the true scale of the instigators, and the cynicism of their defenders.

