US inflation falls in July as Federal Reserve expects interest rate cut | US Economy





The U.S. annual inflation rate fell below 3% in July for the first time since 2021, a relief for investors who expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates next month as unease settled on Wall Street after signs of a cooling labor market.

Prices rose at an annual rate of 2.9% in July, while core inflation, which excludes the volatile food and energy sectors, climbed 3.2% over the previous 12 months and 0.2% since June.

The latest figures from the consumer price index (CPI), which tracks the prices of consumer goods and services, come as the political battle over the US economy intensifies. A recent poll showed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris ahead of her Republican rival Donald Trump on the question of who voters trust on the economy. The poll marks a marked shift from numerous polls that have shown the former president ahead of Joe Biden on economic issues.

Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist at Capital Economics, said the details of the report were a bit disappointing, noting that rental prices, which have been a major driver of inflation, were higher in July than in June.

But overall, he said the report could be described as mildly encouraging and should support a quarter-point interest rate cut at the Fed's September meeting, but at the same time does not suggest that price pressures are collapsing in a way that could justify a deeper 50bp cut. [basis point] reduction.

While the recent report is unlikely to shake markets, uncertainty remains on Wall Street after last week's wave of selling sent investors into panic mode.

Investors are looking at the report as a key indicator of whether the Fed will begin cutting interest rates next month. Interest rates have been hovering between 5.25% and 5.5%, a 20-year high, for more than a year, and it's unclear whether the Fed can slow rising prices without triggering a recession.

For much of last year, it seemed like the Fed had managed a soft landing. The inflation rate was slowly falling and peaked at 9.1% in June 2022, while the labor market remained stable. When the Fed announced that it would not change interest rates at the end of July, inflation in June was 3%, down 0.3% from the previous month, while unemployment was 4.1%.

But any optimistic prospects of a soft landing were diminished just over a week later, when July jobs figures were released, showing hiring slowed to a level well below expectations, and the unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, the highest since October 2021.

Markets quickly panicked, leading to a sell-off on August 5 that saw the S&P, Dow Jones and Nasdaq fall 2.6% by the end of the day and heightened fears that the US economy was entering a recession.

Those fears have proven premature, at least for now. On Thursday, markets rebounded after a weekly report showed a decline in jobless claims, a sign that the labor market is still strong despite Wall Street’s concerns. The S&P 500 ended up 2.3% in one day, its biggest jump since November 2022.

Investors and economists expect the Fed to cut rates at its next meeting on September 18. But some Fed officials have expressed weariness over such a cut.

Inflation remains dangerously above the committee’s 2 percent target, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said in a public address last week. I will remain cautious in my approach to adjusting the current monetary policy stance.

For the Fed, it's all about balancing rising prices and the jobs market. In a statement released after its last meeting, the Fed said it was mindful of the risks to both sides of its dual mandate.

At the Fed's last meeting, Chairman Jerome Powell said officials were no longer focused solely on inflation.

“We believe we don't need to focus 100% on inflation because of the progress we've made,” Powell said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/article/2024/aug/14/us-july-inflation-interest-rates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos