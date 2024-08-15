US CPI Preview: Will US Inflation Confirm September Fed Cut?





Market expectations for the July US CPI data release are centered on an increase of 0.2% month-over-month and 3% year-over-year. Different CPI results will have different impacts on markets, with each potential outcome being analyzed. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is currently testing support at 102.40 and faces immediate resistance at 103.00. Will the inflation figure solidify a rate cut in September?

Most read: S&P 500, Nasdaq rise 100% on US PPI data

Today's release of U.S. CPI data points to a 0.2% monthly increase for July, which should solidify a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.

US CPI YoY

Source: TradingEconomics (click to enlarge)

Heading into the April and May inflation figures, markets were much more concerned due to the 3.5% spike recorded in March. However, the dynamics changed after a series of weaker data from the US, as well as encouraging signs from the June inflation figures, which hit a one-year low of 3%.

In response to this data slowdown, market participants have begun to aggressively anticipate rate cuts from the Federal Reserve as recession fears emerge.

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Probabilities

Source: LSEG (click to enlarge)

Recent PPI data were positive, rising 2.2% year-on-year, down significantly from 2.6% in the previous month. Similarly, core PPI fell to 2.4% from 3% in the previous month, with the month-on-month increase remaining modest at 0.1%. These figures suggest that inflationary pressures are beginning to ease, offering a fresh glimmer of hope to consumers and policymakers.

Potential scenarios from the IPC release

With today's CPI release, market participants are keen to understand the current economic climate and forward-looking trends.

Many factors continue to influence inflation trends in the United States and globally, including labor market concerns, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical events, and energy prices. Several scenarios could play out, with the most expected being a consensus increase of 0.2% month-over-month and 3% year-over-year.

Let’s explore the potential market impacts under different scenarios.

Higher-than-expected inflation: If CPI data shows higher-than-expected inflation, this could be a worst-case scenario. High inflation combined with a decelerating economy could lead to another risk-off event and a shift toward safer assets. This scenario could lead to increased volatility in financial markets, with stocks and indices such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 potentially coming under downward pressure.

Inflation is in line with expectations: If inflation figures are in line with market expectations, this could provide a sense of stability and comfort around the September rate cuts. This result suggests that current monetary policies are effectively managing inflation, which will likely result in a neutral to positive market reaction.

Inflation below expectations: Weaker-than-expected inflation data could reinforce the Federal Reserve’s stance toward more accommodative policy and trigger a further decline in the U.S. dollar. This scenario could lead to a recovery in equity markets as investors regain confidence and market sentiment continues to improve.

Technical Analysis of the US Dollar Index (DXY)

From a technical perspective, the DXY is down this morning, testing the support level at 102.40. Although it showed a strong recovery last week, it has been under pressure this week. The US PPI data further weakened the dollar, pushing the DXY closer to the December 2023 lows around 101.00.

The DXY is at a critical juncture as markets brace for potential rate cuts in the second half of the year, leaving it vulnerable to a potential retest of the psychological 100.00 level.

Any recovery from this point will immediately encounter resistance at 103.00, followed by 103.17 and 103.65.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart, August 14, 2024

Source: TradingView.com (click to enlarge)

Support

102.40 101.20 100.26 (200-day MA)

Resistance

Follow Zain on Twitter/X for additional market updates and insights @zvawda

The content is provided for general informational purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell any security. The opinions are those of the authors; not necessarily those of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content from MarketPulse, an award-winning global forex, commodities and indices news and analysis service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please access the RSS feed or contact us at [email protected]. Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to learn more about the pulse of global markets. 2023 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.

Zain is an experienced financial markets analyst and trainer with a wealth of experience in the world of retail Forex, economics and market analysis. Having started out in a sales and business development role, his passion for economics and technical analysis propelled him to a career as an analyst.

He has spent the last three years in an analyst role, honing his skills in various financial areas including technical analysis, economic data interpretation, price action strategies and analysis of geopolitical impacts on global markets. Currently, Zain is progressing towards his Financial Markets and Securities Analyst (CMSA) designation through the Corporate Finance Institute (CFI), where he completed modules on Fixed Income Fundamentals, Portfolio Management Fundamentals, Equity Market Fundamentals, Introduction to Financial Markets and Derivatives Fundamentals.

He is also a regular guest on radio and television programmes in South Africa, where he provides insights into global markets and the economy. In addition, he has contributed to the development of a course on financial markets approved by BankSeta (Banking Sector Education and Training Authority) at NQF level 6 in South Africa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketpulse.com/fundamental/us-cpi-preview-us-inflation-to-confirm-september-cut-by-the-fed/zvawda The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos