UK to consider strengthening online safety laws after UK riots, Musk says





As riots escalated in the UK, Elon Musk began making inflammatory comments about the situation, including suggesting that “civil war is inevitable.” Musk is the owner of the social media platform X, formerly known as X.

Aytug Can Sencar | Anadolu | Getty Images

London Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government is considering tightening internet safety rules in the UK after misinformation sparked a string of anti-immigration protests and X owner Elon Musk left inflammatory comments on posts viewed by millions of people.

Two industry sources familiar with the matter told CNBC that following the events of the past two weeks, Labor is considering online safety laws that would require tech giants to prevent illegal and harmful content from spreading on their platforms.

The sources were not authorized to speak publicly about the proposed changes because discussions surrounding the revamped online safety laws are ongoing.

Senior officials recently said the government may review online safety laws to tighten controls on misinformation, hate speech and incitement to violence.

“It’s clear that some aspects of the Online Safety Act are not yet in place and we stand ready to change them if necessary,” Cabinet Office Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds told CNBC sister network Sky News.

Ofcom, the media and communications regulator, has been unable to take action against social media platforms that allow hate speech and other content that breaks the law because the law has not yet been fully implemented.

What exactly is the Online Safety Act? And what does it mean for tech companies like Elon Musk’s X? CNBC takes a look at everything you need to know.

What are online safety laws?

The Online Safety Act is a landmark UK law aimed at forcing social networks and video streaming media companies to remove illegal content from their platforms.

The regulation includes new obligations for tech companies to proactively identify, mitigate, and manage the risks of harm from material posted on their platforms.

There are many examples of content that, if reported, could subject a company to criminal prosecution. These include child sexual abuse, fraud, racially or religiously aggravated crimes, incitement to violence, and terrorism.

When the rules come into effect, Ofcom will have the power to impose fines of up to 10% of a company’s annual global turnover for breaches. In the case of repeat breaches, individual senior managers could face imprisonment.

Ofcom said the new obligations on tech companies would not fully come into effect until 2025, when consultation on their codes of conduct would end.

Why are there calls to change the law?

Two weeks ago, a 17-year-old knifeman attacked several children attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, Merseyside, England. Three girls were killed in the attack.

Immediately following the attack, social media users quickly misidentified the perpetrator as an asylum seeker who arrived in the UK on a boat in 2023.

X's post sharing the perpetrator's fake name was widely shared and viewed millions of times. It eventually helped spark far-right anti-immigrant protests that later devolved into violence, with shops and mosques attacked and bricks and petrol bombs thrown.

Riot police hold back protesters near a burning police vehicle after chaos broke out in Southport, England, on July 30, 2024. Rumours of the identity of the 17-year-old suspect in a deadly stabbing attack in Southport have sparked violent protests, with unrest spreading across England and Northern Ireland.

Getty Images | Getty Images News | Getty Images

As the riots escalated, Musk, the owner of X, began commenting on the situation in the UK. He suggested that the riots could lead to civil war, saying in an X post, “Civil war is inevitable.” His comments were condemned by the British government.

When asked about Musk's comments at a press conference, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's official spokesman said there was “no justification” for such comments.

Musk also shared a fake headline image made to look like it came from The Telegraph newspaper website, falsely claiming Britain was building a “detention camp” on the Falkland Islands for rioters. He has since deleted it.

Riot police push back anti-immigration protesters in Rotherham, England, on August 4, 2024

Christopher Furlong | Getty Images

These incidents have prompted calls for the government to revisit its online safety laws to ensure they are implemented more quickly and have provisions in place to effectively prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

How can laws be changed?

It is not yet clear how or even when the online safety laws will be reviewed. One industry source told CNBC that the government is “trying to figure out what has happened over the last few days and is focused on responding.”

“There doesn't seem to be a lot of policy considerations here yet,” the source added.

New measures to tackle misinformation are likely to be considered, but the government has yet to offer “concrete views” on how the law should be changed.

A second industry source said the government would likely review the bill when it becomes law, possibly in the spring of 2025. “I think this is a way of sounding tough while delaying a difficult decision,” they told CNBC. “It’s not an easy solution. It’s really hard to do.”

The Ministry of Science and Technology, which oversees online safety regulations, did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on Wednesday.

It is also worth noting that Labour had already pledged to strengthen online safety laws in its election manifesto. Those supporting the review say these laws should be enforced more strictly on social media platforms to ensure a strong response to misinformation, hate speech and incitement to violence.

“I think what the government needs to do very quickly is to make sure it is fit for purpose. I don’t think it is fit for purpose,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan told the Guardian newspaper last week.

Joe Ondrak, head of research and technology at U.K.-based tech company Logically, told CNBC that while online safety laws do have aspects that address misinformation, they are far from perfect.

“The law has very specific provisions for certain types of disinformation, including disinformation spread by foreign nation-state actors,” Ondrak told CNBC, “but it doesn’t really comprehensively address domestic disinformation.”

– CNBC's Sophie Kiderlin contributed to this report.

