Violence against women on UK trains rises by 50% in two years | Violence against women and girls





According to official figures, violence against women and girls on Britain's railways has risen by more than 50% in two years.

A study commissioned by the Transport Police found that the number of crimes against women and girls rose from 7,561 in 2021 to 11,357 in 2023, while the number of sexual offences rose by 10 per cent from 2,235 to 2,475. The study, first reported by The Times, also found that the number of sexual harassment complaints doubled to 1,908 in the two-year period.

“It’s a reminder that the problem of violence against women and girls is not going away, it’s getting worse,” said Anna Burry, co-founder of Reclaim These Streets, which organised a vigil in London for Sarah Everard, 33, who was murdered by police officer Wayne Couzens in 2021.

I want to make it clear that I also think VAWG is increasing. [violence against women and girls]. I don’t think it’s just a rise in reporting. Birley added that when looking at crime reported across different police networks on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, VAWG had increased across all police jurisdictions, not just on transport in the UK.

A British Transport Police (BTP) survey published last year found that more than a third of women travelling by train were likely to be assaulted at rush hour, with 51 per cent of female victims reporting that other rail passengers had intervened to help.

The Guardian has published the identities of 50 women believed to have been killed by men so far in 2024 as part of a year-long project to document violence against women.

Labour government ministers have already pledged to halve violence against women and girls within a decade, even as police forces remain hit by a funding crisis and courts across England and Wales face caseloads and a collapse in rape prosecutions.

Before coming to power, Labour promised to establish 80 new rape courts across England and Wales to deal with cases more quickly as part of a wider plan to tackle violence against women and girls. Last month, official police figures showed that recorded crimes, including stalking, harassment, sexual assault and domestic violence, had risen by 37 per cent in the past five years, prompting the Chief Constable to declare it a national emergency.

In last month’s debate, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: For too long, violence against women and girls has been treated as an inevitability rather than a national emergency. Our mission is to halve violence against women and girls across the country within 10 years. That must begin with a dramatic improvement in our policing and criminal justice response.

Birley expressed confidence in Jess Phillips, the minister responsible for protection and violence against women and girls. The Labour MP has long criticised the previous Conservative government’s inaction on the growing problem, including reading out to parliament a list of women killed by men in Britain over the past nine years, or women in which men were the main suspects.

“I am convinced that the solutions are not new and do not need to be reinvented,” Bury said, adding that the problem is that despite increased reports of violence against women and girls in recent years, the issues are being put on the shelf and nothing is being done about them.

“What I want to see is real action, real investment, and the government putting in place the measures we all know are needed,” she said.

