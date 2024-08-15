Osaka, Andreescu and Anisimova among US Open wild-card recipients





Former champions Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu, along with resurgent Amanda Anisimova, are among eight players who received wild cards into the US Open main draw on Wednesday.

The main draw of the final Grand Slam tournament of the year begins on Monday, August 26. The wild cards join an already packed field, led by world number one Iga Swiatek and defending champion Coco Gauff.

Here's a look at the eight main draw wild card recipients:

Naomi Osaka: A former world No. 1, Osaka has won two of her four Grand Slam titles at the US Open, in 2018 and 2020. In total, the Japanese star has played in the US Open main draw seven times, and she boasts an impressive 22-5 win-loss record in the main draw of the event.

Osaka returned from maternity leave earlier this season after giving birth to daughter Shai in 2023. The 26-year-old returned to the top 100 last month and climbed to No. 90 in the world this week.

Bianca Andreescu: Andreescu won her first Grand Slam title at the 2019 US Open, becoming the first Canadian player to win a major singles title. That same year, she also won WTA 1000 titles at Indian Wells and her home tournament in Toronto.

Former world No. 4 Andreescu has a record of 12 wins and 2 losses in the main draw of the US Open. The 24-year-old missed last year's edition due to injuries.

Amanda Anisimova: A former top-25 player, Anisimova climbed the rankings after reaching her first WTA 1000 final at the National Bank Open in Toronto last week. The American beat four consecutive top-20 players in Canada to reach her first singles final since 2022.

Anisimova, 22, took an eight-month break last year and started this season ranked outside the top 300, but is now back in the top 50 after Toronto. Her performance in Canada earned her the USTA Wild Card Challenge at this year's US Open.

McCartney Kessler: American Kessler also received a wild card into the main draw and will make her US Open main draw debut. The 25-year-old is a former All-American at the University of Florida.

After playing in the main draw of this year's Australian Open and Wimbledon, Kessler won the ITF W100 Challenger event in Landisville, Pennsylvania, last week and made his top 100 debut on Monday.

Iva Jovic: American teenager Jovic earned her wild card into the main draw by winning the USTA Girls 18s National Championships in San Diego last week, and she will be making her Grand Slam main draw debut. Jovic, 16, is a two-time Grand Slam junior doubles champion.

Alexa Noel: The 21-year-old American will also be making her Grand Slam main-draw debut, earning a wild card by winning this year's NCAA singles championship for the University of Miami. Noel has had a strong junior career, reaching the junior Wimbledon final in 2019.

Chloe Paquet: Paquet received her main draw wild card through a two-way trade with the French Tennis Federation. The 30-year-old Frenchwoman made her highly anticipated top-100 debut last month. Paquet has played in the main draw of the other three Grand Slam tournaments, but this will be her first appearance in the main draw of the US Open.

Taylah Preston: Preston, 18, received her main draw wild card through a two-way swap with Tennis Australia. The teenager made her home Grand Slam main draw debut at this year's Australian Open, and will be making her first main draw appearance at the US Open.

The USTA also announced the Americans who received wild cards into the US Open qualifying draw: Clervie Ngounoue, Liv Hovde, Tyra Grant, Akasha Urhobo, Sophie Chang, Mary Stoiana, Kristina Penickova, Julieta Pareja and Valerie Glozman. The US Open qualifiers will take place from August 19-22.

