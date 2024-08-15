



The UK economy expanded by 0.6% in the three months to June, extending its recovery from recession and giving Chancellor Rachel Reeves a boost ahead of the autumn budget.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show gross domestic product (GDP) continued to grow in the second quarter after growing by 0.7% in the first three months of 2024. The figure was in line with City economists’ forecasts.

However, monthly GDP growth in June was flat as retailers saw a decline in summer sales and shoppers cut back on spending due to wet weather.

Ben Jones, chief economist at the Confederation of British Industry (CII), said the figures showed the economy was finally emerging from the recession of recent years, but warned there was still work to be done to raise Britain's long-term growth rate to sustainable levels.

He said he thought the quarterly data overstated the economy's underlying momentum, and the latest CBI activity survey still showed significant weakness. But companies nonetheless seemed confident that the recovery would continue.

According to the latest snapshot, service sector output rose 0.8% in the second quarter, driven by scientific research and development. IT, transportation, legal, architecture and engineering also strengthened.

Output in consumer services fell 0.1 percent, reflecting a period of weaker physical goods purchases due to the cost-of-living crisis and the impact of bad weather on retail sales. Output in manufacturing and construction also declined.

Britain grew faster this year than many experts had expected, a development shadow chancellor Jeremy Hunt said was evidence the previous government had helped to revive the economy.

Today’s figures are further proof that Labour inherited a strong and resilient economy. Chancellors are trying to blame her economic legacy on tax rises, and the tax rises she always planned would not be accepted by the public, he wrote in X.

The latest figures show Britain has recorded the strongest growth in the G7 group of advanced economies over the past six months, with second-quarter growth of 0.6% compared with 0.3% in the euro zone and 0.7% in the US.

But a decade of poor performance, high living costs, high interest rates and faltering productivity growth are holding back momentum. The UK economy entered a recession in the second half of last year, with GDP falling for the second consecutive quarter, as households cut spending.

Reeves said rebooting the economy was Labor's top priority, arguing that stronger growth would help raise living standards, raise more tax revenue and repair broken public services. The Chancellor is due to announce the autumn budget on October 30.

She said the new government had no illusions about the scale of the problem it had inherited, after more than a decade of low growth and a $22 billion black hole in public finances.

That’s why we’ve made economic growth our national mission, and we’re taking the tough decisions now to get our foundations right, rebuild Britain and make every corner of the country a better place.

Experts have said the recent economic strength is unlikely to continue. Earlier this month, the Bank of England raised its 2024 growth forecast from 0.5% to 1.25%, but warned that the medium-term outlook would be weakened as higher interest rates hit economic activity.

Financial markets are betting the central bank will cut rates for a second time in September after figures released on Wednesday showed inflation rose to a lower-than-expected 2.2% in July.

Much of the recent expansion has been driven by population growth. The latest figures show that per capita GDP, a key measure of living standards, was 0.1% lower in the second quarter than a year earlier and 0.8% below its pre-pandemic level.

Simon Pittaway, chief economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: Britain's medium-term performance has been unimpressive, driven more by population growth than productivity gains.

Without a return to productivity growth, living standards will continue to stagnate and Britain will continue to lag behind other countries.

