The four-day 2024 US Open qualifying tournament begins live and exclusively on ESPN platforms on Monday, August 19

All four days of the 2024 US Open men’s and women’s qualifying tournaments will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and streamed on ESPNEWS and, for the first time ever, on ESPN2, from Monday, August 19 through Thursday, August 22. The qualifiers feature 128 men and 128 women competing for the final 16 spots, respectively, in each of the 2024 US Open singles draws.

ESPN+ will broadcast all matches on all 14 courts (12 courts on Fridays) starting at 11 a.m. ET through the end of play. ESPN2 will show matches live each day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by ESPNEWS from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

To celebrate Fan Week, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+ will broadcast Legends of the Open on Monday, Mixed Doubles Shootout on Tuesday, and Stars at the Open on Wednesday will air on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

Notable men in the US Open singles qualifying draw*

Stan Wawrinka: The 39-year-old is a three-time major singles champion, including the 2016 US Open where he beat Novak Djokovic in the final. Wawrinka has not competed in major qualifying since the 2005 French Open, where he made his major main draw debut at the age of 20. Mackenzie McDonald: The 29-year-old American is looking to make his seventh career main draw appearance at the US Open. The former UCLA Bruins standout and 2016 NCAA national champion in singles and doubles is set to compete in U.S. Open qualifying for the first time since 2017. Zachary Svajda: The San Diego native qualified for the main draw of last year's U.S. Open after earning wild cards into the 2019 and 2021 editions by winning the USTA Men's 18s National Championship in Kalamazoo, Mich. Richard Gasquet: The 38-year-old Frenchman is a semifinalist at the 2013 U.S. Open and is set to compete in U.S. Open qualifying for the first time since 2004, when he was an 18. Gasquet ranks third among active players in match wins on Tour behind Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal and has spent 956 consecutive weeks in the ATP Top 100 from April 2005 to January 2024. Milos Raonic: The former world No. 3 and 2016 Wimbledon finalist has not competed in qualifying for a major tournament since the 2011 Australian Open. The US Open is the only major where Raonic has not reached the quarterfinals or better. Nicolas Moreno De Alboran: The former UC Santa Barbara All-American is looking to make his third major main-draw appearance. Moreno de Alboran made his major main-draw debut at the US Open last year after making it through qualifying. He also competed in the main draw at this year's French Open, losing in the first round to fellow American Brandon Nakashima. JJ Wolf: Wolf is a former ATP Top 40 player and played college tennis at Ohio State from 2016 to 2019, earning Big Ten Player of the Year honors in 2019. Wolf's best major result to date came at the 2023 Australian Open, where he reached the round of 16 before losing to fellow American Ben Shelton in five sets. Emilio Nava: Nava is looking to make his fifth major main draw appearance and earned a spot in the main draw at last year's US Open through qualifying, losing in the first round to Casper Ruud in four sets. Nava is a former ITF Top 5 junior and has made two major final appearances in boys' singles at the 2019 Australian Open and 2019 US Open.

Notable women in the US Open singles qualifying draw*

English:Bianca Andreescu: The 2019 US Open champion kicked off her 2024 campaign at Roland Garros, using a protected ranking after a nine-month absence due to a back injury she suffered last year in Montreal. Andreescu reached the third round at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon this year and made the final at the grass-court warm-up event in 's-Hertogenbosch before losing to Liudmila Samsonova. Amanda Anisimova: The 2019 French Open semifinalist and former world No. 21 is looking to play in her first US Open since 2022, the only major where she has not reached the second week. Anisimova returned to the tour this season after taking an indefinite break from the game for the second half of the 2023 season. Alycia Parks: The 23-year-old from Atlanta reached the third round of the Australian Open in January before losing to Coco Gauff. Last season, Parks reached a career-high ranking of No. 40 in August and won her first career WTA title in Lyon, where she eliminated world No. 5 Caroline Garcia in the final. In her first-round match at the 2021 US Open, Parks hit a serve at 129 MPH, tying Venus Williams (2007) for the fastest women's serve ever recorded at the US Open. Hailey Baptiste: The Washington, D.C., native is looking to make her third U.S. Open main draw appearance after losing in the first round in 2020 and 2021. Baptiste first broke into the top 100 in March and qualified for the French Open this year before losing in the second round to eventual finalist Jasmine Paolini. Emina Bektas: The 31-year-old American is looking to make her sixth major main draw appearance and first at the U.S. Open after losing in qualifying at Flushing Meadows each of the last two years. Bektas played college tennis at Michigan from 2011-15 and was twice named Big Ten Player of the Year. Robin Montgomery: Montgomery is hoping to reach the US Open main draw for the third time in her career, doing so in 2020 and 2023. The 19-year-old left-hander won the 2021 US Open women's singles and doubles titles, becoming the first American to win both titles in the same year since Lindsay Davenport in 1992. (*Any of these players could potentially earn a wild card into the main draw.)

Following the qualifying tournament, ESPN will present exclusive coverage of the 2024 U.S. Open, from the first ball to the last. Coverage will begin Sunday, August 25 with a special 60 Minutes of SportsCenter at the U.S. Open preview on ESPN2 at 1 p.m. ET.

ESPN and the 2024 US Open Qualifying Tournament

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event

Mon Aug 19

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM ESPN2 Qualifying Round 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM ESPNEWS 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM ESPN+ Qualifying Round 1 (14 courts) 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM Legends of the Open Tue, Aug 20 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM ESPN2 Qualifying Round 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM ESPNEWS 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM ESPN+ Qualifying Round 1 (14 courts) 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM Mixed Doubles Penalty Shootout Wed, Aug 21 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM ESPN2 Qualifying Round 2 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM ESPNEWS 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM ESPN+ Qualifying Round 2 (14 courts) 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Stars at the Open Thu, Aug 22 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Final Qualifying Round ESPN2 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Final Qualifying Round ESPNEWS 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM ESPN+ Qualifying Final (12 courts)

