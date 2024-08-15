US Navy launches 26th Virginia-class attack submarine





One of the U.S. Navy's newest attack submarines, the future USS IDAHO (SSN 799), was launched from the General Dynamics Electric Boats shipyard in the Thames River on August 6.

NAVSEA Press Release

Launching, also known as flotation, marks a major milestone in the construction of a ship, when it leaves the shipbuilder's facility and enters the water for the first time to begin final outfitting, testing and crew certification.

Today’s launch is a testament to the strong collaboration between the Navy and its shipbuilding partners. IDAHO will be a valuable national asset and a source of pride for our Sailors, shipbuilders, and all Americans for years to come.

Captain Mike Hollenbach, Virginia-class submarine program manager

The submarine was christened on March 16, 2024, by Terry Stackley, the submarine's sponsor, with water he collected from several Idaho lakes. Construction of the submarine began in 2017 and will be the 26th Virginia-class fast attack submarine to be delivered to the fleet and the fifth U.S. Navy ship named after that state. The last ship named Idaho was the battleship BB 42, commissioned in 1919.

The Virginia-class fast attack submarines provide the Navy with the capabilities needed to maintain the nation’s undersea supremacy well into the 21st century. Virginia submarines feature enhanced stealth, sophisticated surveillance capabilities, and special warfare enhancements that enable them to meet the Navy’s multi-mission requirements. Additionally, through extensive use of modular construction, open architecture, and commercial off-the-shelf components, the Virginia-class is designed to remain at the forefront of practice throughout its operational life through the rapid introduction of new systems and payloads.

