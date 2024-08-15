UK's lower-ranked universities compete to fill places as overseas applicants drop





Unlock Editors Digest for free

FT editor Rula Khalaf picks his favourite articles from this weekly newsletter.

As competition for domestic students intensifies due to a drop in overseas applicants, Britain's top universities are racing to fill their places. Hundreds of thousands of domestic students received their A-level results on Thursday.

According to UCAS, the university admissions service, the number of domestic students accepted into the bottom-ranked universities from autumn 2024 has fallen by 1.4% to 123,130, while the number of UK applicants accepted into top-ranked universities has risen by 9.3% to 127,210.

The figures come amid growing concerns about the financial stability of some parts of the higher education sector, which is currently struggling to fill the gap in high-income international students. The sector as a whole is expected to increase domestic freshmen by 11% over the next three years, which will increase competition among lower-ranked institutions.

Some 341,710 students took A-levels this year, up 1.9 per cent on 2023, according to the Joint Qualifications Council, which represents the exam body.

Data from exams regulator Ofqual shows standards have remained stable, with the proportion of top grades, A*, rising from 8.9% to 9.3% in 2023 and pass rates remaining relatively stable at just over 97%.

A-level grades in the UK recovered to pre-pandemic levels last year after three years of Covid-related grade inflation, with maths remaining the most popular subject this year with more than 100,000 entries for the first time.

You are viewing a snapshot of an interactive graphic. This is most likely because you are offline or have JavaScript disabled in your browser.

There were also more than 250,000 results for vocational and technical qualifications, including BTEcs, of which 7,300 were T-level qualifications. These were introduced by the last Conservative government in 2020 but suffered from low take-up and high drop-out rates.

The future of the qualification, which further education college principals say should be scaled back, will be considered in a curriculum review ordered by the new Labour government.

The number of students taking up a place at a top UK university has increased following a sharp drop in overseas student recruitment following changes to visa rules last year and the previous Conservative government's hostile rhetoric on student immigration.

As competition to attract domestic students, who pay up to $9,250 a year, intensifies, already financially struggling lower-tier colleges are expected to come under pressure.

You are viewing a snapshot of an interactive graphic. This is most likely because you are offline or have JavaScript disabled in your browser.

The sector is struggling to cope with the aftermath of a nearly 50% drop in applications from overseas graduate students last year, who typically pay $20,000 to $30,000 a year and have become a vital source of income.

University chancellors have warned that some institutions are on the verge of bankruptcy and urged ministers to take steps to stabilise a sector where domestic tuition fees have been virtually frozen for the past decade.

As higher-ranked universities find it easier to attract domestic students, the industry warns that lower-ranked institutions risk being pushed out in the rush to secure as many domestic students as possible.

Rachel Hewitt, chief executive of MillionPlus, which represents professional and vocational colleges that became universities in 1992, said simply encouraging more international students to return to the UK to study would not solve the sector's structural funding problems.

While mitigating the decline in international student numbers will help to stabilize the budget, it will not be a panacea for an unsustainable funding model. Finding one is essential, so I urge the government to urgently set up a task force to do just that. She said.

Hewitt added that preserving institutions that have served underserved communities and students since 1992 is also important to preserving the skills pipeline needed for our economy and public services.

suggestion

Tackling the UK’s skills gap and fixing broken public services are key parts of the government’s five-point growth mission. But education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the government had no plans to raise tuition fees and ruled out a bailout for failing universities.

Meanwhile, the sector regulator, the Student Affairs Office, has proposed contracts worth up to $4 million to professional services firms to help them restructure or liquidate to prepare for potential insolvency.

Vivienne Stern, chief executive of Universities UK, a major sector lobby group, said universities were already taking steps to balance their budgets. She said more than 50 were making cuts or redundancies, but all were facing factors beyond their control.

UUK is calling on ministers to allow the $9,250 tuition fee to rise in line with inflation, improve maintenance support for students and provide a transformation fund to help struggling universities restructure.

She said university chancellors and the Government must work together to ensure that one of Britain's greatest assets continues to serve the nation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/39c6cc5e-ebb9-4e87-abee-c117862061d3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos