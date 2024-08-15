Few international students return to UK universities





The number of international students applying to UK universities showed some signs of recovery this month, but is still well below recent levels and some institutions are facing financial difficulties.

Data from Enroly, a web platform used by one in three international students to manage their enrolments, shows that deposits for UK university courses starting next month have fallen by 35% compared to August 2023.

This is a slight improvement from May, when the figure was down 57% from last year.

Education Minister Bridget Phillipson said last month that the new Labour government wanted to welcome international students. She criticised the negative rhetoric of the previous Conservative government, which successive Conservative ministers used to try to reduce overall migration figures.

Analysts warned that despite some recovery, the education sector still faces enormous financial challenges as it relies heavily on overseas student revenues to make up for a decade of domestic tuition freezes.

Paul Catt, senior adviser for education and skills at PwC UK, said recent data showed a welcome return to confidence, but warned the outlook for overseas recruitment was still overly optimistic.

He added that it will still be a challenging and important recruitment round for many. The impact on individual institutions will vary greatly depending on their relative attractiveness and the markets they primarily focus on. Some may need to take additional significant steps to ensure financial sustainability.

The data showed a significant decline in students from Nigeria and India, two of the top three international markets for UK universities. The deposit for Nigerian students fell by 65% ​​compared to August 2023, while the deposit for Indian students fell by 44%.

In smaller markets such as Kenya and Nepal, demand increased compared to last year.

Enrollee CEO Jeffrey Williams said the early signs of recovery reflected the new administration's efforts to stabilize immigration policy.

He said concerns about the possibility of post-graduate work visas being scrapped had eased, adding that continued political uncertainty in other markets, such as Australia and Canada, had helped ease those concerns.

Harry Anderson, vice-president of Universities UK International, said the international environment remained uncertain for universities as they continued to seek to diversify the range of countries from which they recruited students.

Labour has so far maintained most of the Conservatives' ban on bringing families of postgraduate students, which Anderson said would still pose a competitive challenge to UK institutions.

Most competing destinations allow students to bring their families, and much of the growth in recent years has been in graduate programs, where students tend to be older and have families.

Still, there is hope that the stability demonstrated by the new government will help the next admissions cycle after the turbulent past 18 months. But the sector will have to work hard to deliver that, Anderson added, working with embassies.

The regulator, the Office of Student Affairs, has already begun to prepare for a possible wave of college failures, advertising a contract with a professional services firm to undertake a restructuring program worth up to $4 million.

The move comes after financial accounting revealed overly optimistic assumptions about the growth of overseas recruitment in the coming years. In its annual report in May this year, OfS accused the university of optimistic bias after it used a forecast of a 35 per cent increase in overseas students between 2022 and 2026.

