U.S. Amateur contender wins marathon at Hazeltine thanks to unprecedented grip | Golf News & Information





CHASKA, MINN. — As professional golfers get older, they often talk about trying to play like a kid again, with freedom. Step forward, see the shot, hit it. Put the ball in the hole, no matter how it looks. Forget the technical jargon and just play golf.

Garrett Engle isn’t a pro yet. But there may be no elite golfer who embodies that idea more than the 21-year-old from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, who advanced to the round of 32 of the U.S. Amateur on Wednesday in historic fashion, winning 25 holes to defeat U.S. Junior National Team member Henry Guan. The match, which went seven extra holes at Hazeltine National, is tied for the third-longest match in U.S. Amateur history and the longest since 1998.

A senior at the University of Chattanooga, Engle plays faster than a golfer chasing the sunset and uses a full swing that his competitors can hardly believe. Wow, another competitor said, apparently incredulously, as he watched Engle tee off in the playoff.

Engle uses a two-piece grip, where his left hand is on the traditional end of the club's shaft and his right hand is toward the bottom of the grip. The only connection between his two hands is a fully extended left index finger. It's part baseball grip, part hockey slap shot, and at first glance, it looks like some sort of training drill.

That's always been the case for Engle, who says his parents played very little golf.

“I started with a regular baseball grip,” Engle said. “When I was 4, they told me to try to interlock. But my hands weren’t big enough to hold the club with an interlock, so I started interlocking but my hands were way far apart. And I’ve never changed since.”

Engle played basketball and baseball growing up, which helped develop the athletic mindset he brings to golf. He got into the game after playing mini-golf with his parents and spotting the driving range attached to the mini-golf course.

I begged my parents, 'I want to be like the adults,'” Engle said. “They said, 'Well, I'll let you go to the range and hit some balls with plastic clubs,' and that's where it started. I literally begged them to go to the range every day, apparently, and that's how it all started.

Engle says his game and shot are almost entirely his own effort, save for a rare visit to a coach if his swing really starts to slip. He was among the top recruits in his 2021 high school class and began his college career at Oklahoma before transferring to Chattanooga after one season.

In recent months, Engle has returned to excellent form. In June, he shot 67-67-66-66 to finish 22 under par and win the Dogwood Invitational, one of the country's premier amateur events. The final round was punctuated by a shot on the par-5 7th hole.

“The unique grip,” he said, “gives him great feel for the clubface, which is why he’s never changed his grip. It’s just perfect. I feel like I have so much control over where my hands are going,” said Engle, who also finished second at the Porter Cup last month. “I can feel exactly where the clubface is at all times.”

As expected, this stance is attracting a lot of attention, including from his college teammates. All my teammates are just like, 'I didn't know we had a baseball team. Because we don't have a baseball team. I think it's hilarious,'” he said.

None of those jokes make Engle question his connection to the club, even though he once played with a standard grip for fun. “I tried it for fun and I can do it,” said Engle, who is ranked No. 553 in the world amateur golf rankings. “I actually hit it a little bit farther with a regular grip, but I hit those crude carabiners, which is what I’m doing this week anyway.”

During Wednesday's 64, Engle occasionally missed his tee shot, most notably on the 18th hole when the match was tied. Engle found the left fairway bunker and miraculously advanced it over the towering lip and tree between him and the hole, eventually settling along the greenside in the back bunker, short of a steep green. After Guan hit it to 15 feet for birdie, Engle made what he called the best up-and-down putt of my life to save par, which was enough to advance the match to extra holes after Guan missed.

It was a display of short-game brilliance that Engle, who plays his second-round match at 8:20 a.m. local time Thursday morning, with the third scheduled for the afternoon, regularly counts on. Short-game recovery is definitely the strength of my game, he said. But he wasn't done. On the sixth play-off hole, he was in another greenside bunker, which he said was dead. I didn't think I could stop him without him going into the water, he said. His bunker shot hit the hole, setting up a par save that was enough to push the match to the par-5 seventh, which he won with a par.

“The win at Dogwood gave me a lot of confidence and belief that I could do it,” Engle said. “Since then, it’s been the same thing, just put the ball in the hole. That’s been the theme of the summer.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.golfdigest.com/story/us-amateur-contender-garrett-engle-unique-golf-grip The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos