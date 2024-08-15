Russia Sentences US Citizen to 12 Years in Prison for Treason | Russia-Ukraine War





Her supporters say she donated about $50 to charity, but investigators accuse her of helping Ukraine buy weapons.

A Russian court has sentenced Ksenia Karelina, a joint US-Russian citizen, to 12 years in prison after finding her guilty of treason for donating to a charity supporting Ukraine.

The Sverdlovsk Regional Court in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg delivered its verdict on Thursday, sending the 32-year-old ballet dancer and spa worker, who pleaded guilty last week in a closed trial, to a general-regime penal colony.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) had accused Karelina of collecting money for a Ukrainian organization, which was used to purchase tactical medical supplies, equipment, weapons and ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces.

Her supporters claim she donated only $51.80 to Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based charity that provides humanitarian aid to children and the elderly in Ukraine. The organization has denied providing military aid to Ukraine.

Karelina was born in Russia and emigrated to the United States in 2012, receiving American citizenship in 2021.

A Los Angeles resident, she was arrested by the FSB after flying to Russia to visit family in Yekaterinburg earlier this year.

She appeared in court Thursday, wearing a white sweatshirt and blue jeans, sitting calmly in a glass cage.

The United States has accused Russia of arresting its citizens on baseless charges in order to use them as bargaining chips to secure the release of Russians convicted abroad.

Karelina's sentencing comes just over two weeks after Russia freed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan and 14 others in its largest prisoner swap with the West since the Cold War.

On Wednesday, an American accused of assaulting a Russian law enforcement officer in Moscow was sentenced to 15 days in custody for hooliganism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/8/15/russia-sentences-us-dual-citizen-to-12-years-for-treason The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos