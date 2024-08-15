Hunter Biden reportedly sought US government help for Ukrainian gas company Burisma





WASHINGTON (AP) Hunter Biden sought help from the U.S. ambassador to Italy on an energy project that a Ukrainian gas company was pursuing while his father was vice president, according to The New York Times.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, wrote a letter to the ambassador in 2016 asking for help from Burisma, which was working on a geothermal project in Italy, the newspaper reported, citing newly released documents and interviews.

At the time, Hunter Biden was on the board of Burisma, which was struggling to get regulatory approval for the project, a businessman involved in the project told the newspaper.

The revelation is likely to fuel Republican criticism of Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, which have been at the center of GOP investigations into the president’s family. The report comes just weeks before Hunter Biden is set to go on trial on federal charges that he failed to pay taxes on money he received from Myanmar and other foreign companies.

Prosecutors said in court documents last week that they want to introduce evidence at trial about other business dealings by Hunter Biden, including a deal with a Romanian businessman that sought to influence U.S. government policy during Joe Biden's tenure as vice president.

Hunter Biden's lawyer said his client's approach to the ambassador on behalf of Burisma was an appropriate request and that he had asked various people to help him arrange an introduction between Burisma and the president of Italy's Tuscany region.

No meetings took place, no plans materialized, no requests for anything in the United States were ever made and only a presentation in Italy was requested, attorney Abbe Lowell said.

The documents suggest that embassy officials were concerned about Hunter Biden’s request, the newspaper said. One wrote: “I want to be careful not to overpromise.”

A White House spokesman told the Times that the president was not aware, while he was vice president, that his son had contacted the embassy on behalf of Burma.

“He’s not in business with his son,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said of the president on Wednesday. “He’s certainly not aware of that and that’s something Hunter Biden needs to talk about. He’s a private citizen, that’s something he needs to focus on.”

Asked whether Biden was satisfied with his son's conduct, Jean-Pierre told reporters: “I can't speak to that. It's an ongoing process.”

John R. Phillips, the U.S. ambassador to Italy at the time, said he received many letters and did not recall Hunter Biden contacting him.

“I would certainly pay attention to it if the younger Biden had reached out to him,” Phillips told the newspaper. “As a courtesy, I would probably make sure he got a response of some sort, but not necessarily from me. And I wouldn’t even want to encourage it, because I wouldn’t involve us in something like that.”

The Burismas project never came to fruition, and it is unclear whether the embassy ever agreed to help the company.

Hunter Biden's trial, set to begin in Los Angeles in September, alleges a four-year scheme to avoid paying at least $1.4 million in taxes at a time when the president's son acknowledged struggling with drug addiction.

Hunter Biden's lawyers have indicated they will argue at trial that drug use impaired his decision-making and judgment to the point that he was unable to form the intent required to commit the crimes he is accused of.

He was convicted of three counts in a separate case, alleging he lied on a required gun purchase form in 2018 by claiming he did not illegally use or have a drug addiction. He faces up to 25 years in prison at his sentencing set for Nov. 13 in Wilmington, Delaware, but as a first-time offender, he likely faces a much shorter sentence or will avoid prison altogether.

