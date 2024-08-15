UK economy grows 0.6% in Q2





The UK economy grew by 0.6% in the second quarter, a slight slowdown from the strong growth of the previous three months and good news for the new Labour government.

The GDP figure, released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday, compared with a 0.7% increase in the first three months of the year and was in line with economists' expectations.

According to the ONS, monthly GDP growth was zero in June, following growth of 0.4% in May. The figure was in line with analysts' expectations.

Hayley Lowe, an economist at the National Bureau of Economic Research, said the GDP numbers showed growth was continuing, buoyed by a strong performance in the first quarter.

But she added that persistent challenges, including low productivity growth, inadequate public finances and inadequate infrastructure, remained obstacles to achieving sustainable growth.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to pump the brakes on Britain by putting growth at the centre of his economic agenda.

In response to the GDP data, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said the government was under no illusions about the scale of the problem we had inherited after more than a decade of low growth.

Reeves argues that unless Britain can boost its long-term growth, the country will be stuck in a vicious cycle of high taxes and poor public services.

But former Conservative chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “Today's figures prove once again that Labour inherited a growing and resilient economy.”

Finance ministers have accused her of squandering her economic legacy by raising taxes, adding that the tax increases she always planned would not be popular.

The pound gained slightly following the ONS announcement, rising 0.2% against the US dollar to $1.285.

The yield on the interest-rate-sensitive two-year Treasury note rose 0.03 percentage point to 3.58%.

Ashley Webb, an economist at consultancy Capital Economics, noted that the 0.6% figure was slightly lower than the 0.7% forecast by the Bank of England.

He added that this would give the bank some reassurance that recent strong activity would not prevent further declines in services inflation.

Separate data from the ONS, released on Wednesday, showed that services inflation, a key gauge of domestic price pressures from the perspective of rate setters, fell to a weaker-than-expected 5.2% in July from 5.7% in June.

The UK economy entered a technical recession late last year after being hit by high inflation and borrowing costs, but it has returned to growth this year as household spending strengthens amid price pressures and falling mortgage rates.

In August, the BoE raised its forecast for GDP growth this year from 0.5% to 1.25% due to stronger-than-expected activity in the first half of the year.

GDP growth rates in the third and fourth quarters are expected to fall to 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.

Suren Thiru, economics director at the ICAEW professional body, said: “The current pace of economic growth looks set to be difficult to sustain in the second half of the year, with output constrained by weak wage growth, high interest rates and continued supply constraints.”

The services sector grew 0.8 percent in the three months to June, but a 0.1 percent decline in production and construction offset the overall decline.

Per capita GDP, an important factor in determining living standards, expanded for the second consecutive quarter, but is still below the level in the same quarter last year, following seven consecutive quarters of contraction.

In the second quarter, total capital formation, government consumption, and household spending increased, but this was partially offset by a decline in net transactions.

Growth stagnated in June, with the services sector down due to a weak month of health, retail and wholesale. Health was hit by a junior doctor strike and sales were hit by wet weather.

The UK's quarter-on-quarter GDP figure for the three months to June compares with 0.3% growth in the euro zone and 0.7% in the US.

