Editor's Letter: Don't accuse us of doctoring photos just because an image challenges your beliefs





Who knew the concept that telling the truth matters could be so polarizing?

Perhaps I should not be surprised, in our current American culture, that strong and divided reactions are being provoked by my column last week criticizing Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson for intentionally lying at a press conference in order to set up a suspect.

Come on John, put on your big boy pants, wrote JC, one of many readers who said the ends justify the means. It’s a tactic long used by law enforcement to trick criminals into compliance. I have no problem with the sheriff lying, knowing why he did it.

Others agreed with me on what is at stake:

Thank you, Mr. Hiner, for your editorial today on the need for truth, Alan said. It is the greatest casualty of the times we live in, because so few people seem to care. We drown in lies and yet refuse to get rid of the lies we agree with and that drag us under.

You may be wondering why I bring this up again. First, because Alan has talked about how pervasive and damaging lies are, and how often they take root and grow on social media. Second, because I have a very recent and very disturbing example of this effect.

MLive and other major media outlets covered the visit of Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on August 7.

On Sunday, former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump took to social media to claim that images of a large crowd were fake and that there was no one there! Others echoed Trump's cries and questioned photos of the event posted on social media by MLives.

Four MLive reporters were on the scene. These are real, live people, as are the approximately 15,000 other bodies that were piled up in and around a hangar. We have photos and video of the incident, as do other media outlets on the scene.

By 4:30 p.m., it was already pretty crowded, pretty intense, said Santino Mattioli, a videographer with MLive. People were passing out from the heat. It was hot in there and there were a lot of people packed in. It was hard to interview people because there were so many people.

Trump’s comments, however, sparked a torrent of similar accusations on MLives’ social media channels. Some said the photos and videos were doctored; others accused the media of using artificial intelligence to create the images of the crowd.

This is not whining from a top-flight journalist, as several readers accused me of after my column last week. This is a blatant and fundamental schism between us, both with the truth and with trust in the people whose job it is to seek and report it.

“It’s ridiculous. I mean, we just don’t do that,” said J. Scott Park, MLive’s photo editor. “I find it insulting to be accused, as a legitimate news organization, of doctoring a photo. I would expect you to fire me the same day if you found out I did that.”

You wouldn't get on a plane if you didn't trust the pilot to make the best use of his training. You wouldn't agree to have surgery if you didn't believe the doctor had the right intentions for your treatment.

Yet somehow in the United States a large percentage of people, probably people who are already convinced of something, want to believe that people who devote their lives to accurate reporting and description of current events are trying to deceive them.

“I got into photojournalism because I didn’t think people would write off a photo,” said Jacob Hamilton, a multimedia specialist for The Ann Arbor News who worked at the Harris rally. “Today, it seems like people are really reluctant to confront things that conflict with their beliefs.”

The frustrating thing for our journalists, who are embedded in their communities, is that they bring their professional integrity to EVERY assignment.

Yes, we cover the presidential candidates when they come here, but we also cover your kids' proms, your kids' high school football games, your community events, your fairs, Park said. So you edit your kids' prom photos, too?

Here's where I leave it: If you don't believe what you read in MLive or in our eight newspapers, then you've shut down the part of your mind that wants to see what everyone else sees in the real world. Yes, a story or a photo may be a reporter's or a visual journalist's point of view, but that's all we're being offered: a perspective, in the moment, based on truth.

And if you don't want to be part of this community, then don't offend our journalists by spreading your lies and conspiracy theories on social media.

# # #

John Hiner is the President of MLive Media Group. If you have questions you’d like him to answer or topics you’d like to explore, share your thoughts at [email protected].

