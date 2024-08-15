Hurricane Ernesto – What it could mean for the UK's weather next week – Liam Dutton – Channel 4 News





Hurricane Ernesto

Hurricane Ernesto began as a tropical storm in the eastern Caribbean late last week and is now moving north across the western Atlantic.

It brought heavy rain, strong winds, flooding and storm surge to the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico, leaving half of the area's homes and businesses without power.

This is just the beginning of Hurricane Ernesto's long journey, which will briefly become a strong Category 3 hurricane before weakening slightly as it passes very close to Bermuda on Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center has already issued a hurricane warning for the island, which is expected to bring up to 12 inches of rain, hurricane-force winds, flooding, storm surge and dangerous surf.

But what happens next could have implications for the UK's weather next week.

What impact could this have on Britain?

Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass near Bermuda and head toward Nova Scotia, Canada, where it will begin to impact the jet stream.

As warm air rushes in front of Ernesto, the jet stream gains speed, and storms bend as they hit the jet stream.

Ernesto's debris would then likely be trapped in the jet stream and recirculated, forming a low-pressure area typical of our latitudes before being blasted eastward across the Atlantic.

Great uncertainty about the details

The biggest uncertainty is how strong this low pressure system will be and where it will land relative to the UK later next week.

The centre is currently most likely to move somewhere between the UK and Iceland, with continued wet and unseasonably windy weather expected.

Image: ECMWF – Ernesto’s possible track indication

Another scenario, although much less likely at present, is that the low pressure area moves so far north that a high pressure area forms across the UK, resulting in a brief period of very warm weather.

That's what happened early last week when the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby impacted the jet stream. But in that case, it was an indirect effect, because the remnants of that storm never reached our coast.

What about the rest of August?

The most likely outcome for the rest of August is continued changeable weather, with occasional showers or longer spells of rain, but with drier, brighter, warmer days in between.

But with Atlantic hurricane activity expected to increase as we approach the climatic peak of the season, it's clear that there will be more storms with the potential to impact our weather in the coming years.

In the meantime, all eyes will be on what happens later next week, right before the holiday weekend of course. Follow us here for updates on X (formerly Twitter) and on Facebook.

