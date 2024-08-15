Hong Kong investor buys UK wind farm for $350 million





A company run by the family of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-shing, has agreed to buy a portfolio of wind farms in the UK for $350 million, the latest in a series of expansions into its utilities business.

Under the deal, a consortium led by CK Infrastructure will acquire 32 onshore wind farms from Aviva Investors.

CKI said on Wednesday it had applied for a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange and that it expected the listing to take place on Monday.

The wind farm deal shows the continued attractiveness of existing renewable energy assets in the UK despite the introduction of wind power taxes following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, while CK's secondary listing is a sign of confidence in the London stock market.

The UK's financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), announced in July a major overhaul of the UK's listing system as part of a push to attract companies to London.

UK wind farm assets with a total rated generating capacity of 175 MW include the 18 MW Denbrook wind farm in Devon and the 25 MW Minigap project near Dumfries, Scotland.

The UK will announce a so-called 'generator levy' in the autumn of 2022, charging 45% on electricity sold at an average price of more than $75 per megawatt-hour.

Renewable energy generators such as wind farms were included in the tax because their imports had surged since the Russian invasion, but unlike coal or gas generators, their input costs had not increased.

CKI said the asset would provide immediate returns, stable cash flow and recurring earnings contributions. The Hong Kong-listed company is one of the largest gas, electricity and water distribution companies in the UK.

The deal is expected to close by the end of September, the company said.

Earlier this year, CKI acquired Phoenix Energy, a major gas distribution company in Northern Ireland, for $757 million. It also spent $90.8 million to acquire UU Solar, which owns about 70 small-scale renewable energy projects.

Lorraine Tan, Morningstar's director of Asia equity research, said CKI has been doing business in the U.K. for a long time and prefers to invest in markets it is familiar with.

The Lee family has entered the UK public utilities market through a series of acquisitions and investments over the past two decades.

CKI acquired UK Power Networks, a major electricity distributor in London and southeast England, for $5.5 billion in 2010 and also owns significant stakes in Northumbrian Water and Northern Gas Networks.

According to the company, the UK accounted for 40% of CKI's global profits in the first half of this year, up from 36% in the first half of 2023.

Victor Li, CKI chairman and Li Ka-shing's eldest son, said the company's strong financial position puts it in a good position to explore new acquisitions.

CKI also manages gas and electricity assets in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

