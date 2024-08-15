UK riots: 15-year-old from Sunderland becomes first person charged with rioting after nationwide unrest | UK News





A 15-year-old boy has become the first person to be charged with “rioting” following the recent unrest.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and trespassing and will be sentenced at South Tyneside Youth Court in South Shields today.

But at the trial, the boy's barrister, Chris Wilson, told the court: “This morning I was contacted by the Crown Prosecution Service to advise that they were seeking to prosecute the boy for rioting.

“This raises a number of complex issues.”

District Judge Joey Passfield adjourned the trial for two weeks and said the new charges would have been “surprising” to the boy.

She told the teenage girl: “The prosecution is now seeking to add the charge of rioting.

“It is an unusual situation where new charges are brought after a defendant has pleaded guilty, and it raises complex issues that my attorney and I will need to carefully consider.”

The 15-year-old boy sat with his mother at the back of the courtroom while his father watched from the public gallery.

Deputy Chief Constable Alastair Simpson said of the charges: “I hope these charges send a strong message that anyone, regardless of age, who took part in the horrific events that unfolded in Sunderland recently will face really serious charges.”

He also added that those already in court on charges related to the disorder are likely to face trial again as police are still examining the evidence.

“As that body of photographic evidence continues to mount and it becomes clear that the individual may have been involved in additional crimes, that person will be brought back to court and charged with the most serious crimes possible,” he said.

Police release additional images

The news comes after police released further images of people they wanted to speak to following a “disorderly incident” in Merseyside.

Police across the UK are continuing to hunt for people believed to have played a role in riots in cities across the country following the stabbing deaths of three children in Southport, England.

Merseyside Police's Chief Inspector Tony Roberts has released images of eight men who could “assist” the investigation and said they should come forward “as soon as possible”.

Image: Photo: Merseyside Police

He said: “Every individual involved will face the consequences of their actions” following the disorder in Southport and Liverpool.

“We are still reviewing the footage and images coming in and will continue to arrest, charge and bring before the courts any individuals who are identified.”

He added that police had arrested 74 people and charged 41 as of Thursday morning, and that “more people will be charged” in the coming days and weeks.

Other events across the UK today:

• Three people have pleaded guilty to charges of violent disorder in relation to a riot in Plymouth, Devon, on August 5. • Two women have admitted violent disorder in relation to a riot in Bristol on August 3. • Three more people have been charged in relation to a riot in Bristol earlier this month. • Three men are due to appear at Liverpool Local Court on Thursday. • Cleveland Police said a 40-year-old woman has been charged with violent disorder in relation to a riot in Hartlepool on July 31. • A 20-year-old man has been charged with violent disorder and is due to appear at Teesside Local Court.

'He seems to be happy'

A man who threw a brick at police outside a hotel housing refugees in Manchester has been jailed for two years and 10 months.

Paul Smith, 21, of Keynsham Road, Manchester, was found guilty of assault at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday morning.

Footage shown in court shows Smith throwing bricks and bottles at police officers and vehicles during chaos outside the Holiday Inn hotel in Manchester on July 31.

“He's smiling and seems to be taking some joy in the event,” prosecutor Philip Hall said of Smith's demeanor in the video.

Read more: 13-year-old girl jailed for 'bombing mosque' post, guardian pleads guilty to violent disorder resulting from riot

Judge John Porter said in sentencing: “On July 29th a terrible and tragic attack took place in Southport.

“Three children were killed and numerous other children and adults were stabbed and seriously injured.

“In the immediate aftermath of the attack, lies about who was responsible were deliberately spread via leaflets, the internet and social media.

“The material highlighted the nationality, ethnicity and religion of the alleged attacker.

“Mobs inspired by ignorance about racism gathered in towns and cities across the country, intent on revenge.”

