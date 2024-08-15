Kim Dotcom transferred to US for trial





Kim Dotcom is to be extradited to the United States to face long-standing criminal charges related to his now-defunct file-sharing service Megaupload. The order was signed by New Zealand Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith, according to Reuters, who said Mr. Dotcom should be extradited to the United States to face trial.

As the founder and former CEO of Megaupload, Dotcom (born Kim Schmitz) has been accused by US authorities of costing movie studios and record labels more than $500 million by allowing users to share pirated content.

Born in Germany, the internet tycoon moved to New Zealand in 2010 and has been fighting extradition since local police, at the request of the FBI, raided his Auckland home in 2012, accusing him of racketeering, money laundering and copyright infringement. The Justice Department shut down Megaupload the same year.

Dotcom, who has spent the last few years promoting various conspiracy theories and digital disinformation, responded to X's deportation decision by saying: “…the obedient American colony in the South Pacific has simply decided to extradite me for what users uploaded to Megaupload, without my asking.” Two former Megaupload executives, Mathias Ortmann and Bram van der Kolk, were sentenced to 31 and 30 months in prison respectively last year after signing plea deals to avoid extradition.

