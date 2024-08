Julie Sweeney was sentenced to 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to sending a communication with a threat of death or serious harm.

A 53-year-old woman in the UK has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for posting comments on Facebook saying mosques should not be protected and that those with adults in them should be bombed.

Julie Sweeney, of Church Rowton, Cheshire, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to sending a communication containing a threat of death or serious harm to a Facebook group.

Prosecutor Sarah Badrowie told the court one of the groups, which has 5,100 members, had been disturbed by several comments posted on the site following the riots that began after three girls were stabbed to death in Southport on July 29.

Sweeney posted the following Facebook image showing white and Asian people clearing up after violent chaos in Southport: “Absolutely ridiculous. Don't protect a mosque. Bomb a mosque with adults in it.”

Defence lawyer John Keen said this was just one statement on one day.

She lived a quiet, sheltered life in Cheshire and had not disturbed the courts during her long life, he added. She had been her husband's primary carer since 2015.

Police said in a statement that this type of behavior will not be tolerated.

As this case shows, there is nowhere to hide. If you choose to engage in this type of behaviour, we will find you and hold you accountable. Cheshire Police said in a statement:

The charges follow days of violent rioting in several towns and cities across Britain and Northern Ireland.

The unrest began online when agitators claimed the stabbing suspect was a Muslim asylum seeker, stoking anger among some who mistakenly believe that most deadly crimes are caused by immigrants.

Julie Sweeney (Christian Lawton), 53, was sentenced to 15 months in prison at Chester Crown Court earlier today after pleading guilty to sending a communication threatening death or serious harm (S181 Online Safety Act 2023). (1/2) pic.twitter.com/FMfCdJN4km

Cheshire Police (@cheshirepolice) August 14, 2024

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, a former director of the Crown Prosecution Service, has pledged to deliver swift justice to prevent further violence.

Police warned that arrests could continue in the coming months.

Unusually for Britain, some of the verdicts were televised, with police pouring out names and photographs of those convicted in an effort to highlight the criminal justice system's response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/8/15/uk-woman-jailed-for-blow-up-mosque-facebook-post-after-southport-riots

