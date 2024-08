Floella Benjamins Announces UK Tour Cast

Julene Robinson (uncredited) provided by the production team

Casting has been announced for the UK tour of Coming to England, a play based on Floella Benjamin's award-winning novel.

Written by David Wood (The Tiger Who Came to Tea), the play is set in the 1960s and follows Benjamin as he moves to England when he is ten, his family confront racism and prejudice, and his struggles to overcome adversity to become Baroness Benjamin of Beckenham. It premiered at Birmingham Ref in Spring 2022 and has received rave reviews from WattsOnStage.

Benjamin said: “I am absolutely thrilled and excited to announce the fantastic cast for this emotional and meaningful show, Coming to England. Told from a child’s perspective, this heartfelt production uses music, dance, storytelling and drama to inspire the Windrush journey of overcoming adversity and challenges through love, family togetherness and belonging.

“Our cast and creative team bring a wide range of experience and skills to the table, delivering a show packed with engaging lessons for families, set to a lively soundtrack of delightful musical numbers and songs. We look forward to bringing Coming to England to audiences across the UK.”

The cast includes Julene Robinson (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical) as Floella, Charles Angiaama (Tell Me Everything) as Dardi, gospel singer Marilla Abraham (Mammy), Shaquille Jack (For Black Boys Who Consider Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy) as Ellington, Solomon Gordon (Welcome to Thebes) as Lester, Simon Robinson (Passing Strange) as Sandra/Teacher, Alexander Belinfanti (My Bloody Galentine) as Roy/Uncle, Taya Ming (Much Ado About Nothing) as Cynthia/Aunt, Jordan Stamatiadis (Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends: A Celebration) as Teacher and Other, Christian James (Dirty Dancing) as Police Officer and Other, Kamaran Grant (Three Little Birds) as Stage Swing and Dance Captain, and Joe Fieri (The Roles Well Never Play) as Stage Swing.

Under the direction of Denzel Westley Sanderson, the creative team includes designer Jasmine Swan, music director and arranger Abdul Shyllon, choreographer and movement director Kloe Dean, lighting designers Rachel Luff and Will Hayman, sound designer Beth Duke, and casting director Richard Johnston of Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting. Rounding out the team are assistant director Tara Noonan, voice and dialect coach Simone Sauphanor and costume director Louise Smith.

Produced by Nicoll Entertainment and MAST Mayflower Studios, Coming to England will open at the Swansea Grand Theatre on September 13, 2024 before traveling to Oxford, Lichfield, Cheltenham, Southampton, Nottingham, Birmingham and Northampton. Other venues are yet to be confirmed.

