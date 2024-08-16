



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to Colombia begins today, with the former royal couple set to embark on a busy four-day trip.

Vice President Francia Mirques said the couple would visit local schools to encourage youth to improve digital literacy and raise awareness about mental health.

As part of the visit, we will highlight Colombia’s role as a symbol of culture and innovation, and will immerse ourselves in the country’s arts and culture by visiting the capital Bogotá, Cartagena and Cali.

Harry and Meghan will also meet Britain's Invictus Games team.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's trip comes amid public revelations about the Princess of Wales' ongoing cancer treatment.

She will continue to undergo preventive chemotherapy over the summer to treat an unidentified form of the disease before spending several months in recovery.

The direction is positive [but] There won't be any big changes. [in terms of her public appearances] And no one has said when she might return, said the Daily Mail's royal editor Rebecca English.

Key Points Latest Update 1723762800 Princess of Wales Begins to Shine Again'

Rebecca English told the Daily Mail: Tanned and relaxed, the Prince and Princess of Wales' surprise video appearance at the weekend to thank Britain's Olympic heroes was just the summer boost every royal watcher needed.

She praised the bond between the pair, who appeared in the surprise video, adding: “Few would not have been surprised to see how happy William and Catherine looked after one of the most difficult years of their lives,” a friend said.

Emma GuinnessAugust 16, 2024 00:00

1723755645Harry and Meghan's chief adviser wasn't comfortable with the job aspect.

As news broke that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chief private secretary had resigned after just three months in the role, claims were made that Josh Kettler was uncomfortable with some aspects of the role.

A source told the Daily Mail's Richard Eden: Josh soon realised the job wasn't for him. There were aspects of it he wasn't comfortable with. He felt it was better to quit now than to continue doing something he didn't enjoy.

Kettler is one of 18 staff who have left their jobs since the Sussex couple's wedding in 2018.

Harry and Meghan have lost more than 20 staff in seven years. (Getty Images)

Emma GuinnessAugust 15, 2024 22:00

1723748445Colombia's Vice President Joins Harry and Meghan on Unofficial Tour

“Their visit comes at a particularly important time ahead of the first-ever World Ministerial Meeting to End Violence against Children,” said Ms. Ms. McQuez, the first black woman to hold the post. [is] It will be held in Colombia this November.

The Archerwell Foundation, founded by the Duke and Duchess, is renowned for its global leadership in creating safer online environments. The upcoming conference will unveil a comprehensive framework for creating safer physical and digital spaces, tackling issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the mental health impacts of these threats.

This will provide actionable solutions and commitments to countries around the world.

During their visit, the Duke and Duchess and the Archerwell Foundation will be involved in a number of activities related to this important topic.

The couple recently spoke about the importance of online safety for children in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning. (CBS Sunday Morning)

Emma GuinnessAugust 15, 2024 20:00

1723741246Harry and Meghan spend time with royal whistleblowers

An insider told Closer magazine: “Eventually, Meghan will want to write a memoir, Harry will want to update Spare and they will sit down and go on TV and promote themselves.

They won't shy away from answering questions about the royal family… for now, they're just buying time.

Meghan's comments come after she said she had only scratched the surface when discussing her experience at The Firm in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

Prince Harry's memoir caused quite a stir when it was released in January. (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Emma Guinness15 August 2024 18:00

1723736480Meghan Markle hugs Colombian Vice PresidentHarry and Meghan arrived in Colombia at 9 a.m. local time. (Sussexes)

Emma GuinnessAugust 15, 2024 16:41

1723734104 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in Colombia

The two sides also exchanged gifts to mark the start of the four-day visit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in Colombia. (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Emma GuinnessAugust 15, 2024 16:01

1723734046 Royals of Balmoral for an important meeting

One of the most pressing topics of discussion is the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to embark on their second unofficial tour of the year in Colombia today.

An insider told the Daily Express: “What people don't know is that the Balmoral gathering is not just a summer holiday.

Families also attend scheduled meetings to discuss where the family is now and how to best prepare for the future.

Last year was a year of honouring the Queen, as the monarch hosted the gathering for the first time since her death. But this year will be about how the Sussex family can best move forward.

Visitors will be able to see parts of Balmoral Castle once used by the royal family for the first time this summer (Andrew Milligan/PA)(PA Wire)

Emma Guinness15 August 2024 16:00

1723730446The Duke and Duchess of Sussex maintain perfect security on their Colombia tour

The incident comes after Harry, 39, recently announced he would not bring Megan, 43, back to the UK because he feared acid attacks or knife attacks inspired by negative tabloid stories.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be fully protected on their trip to Colombia. (Michael M Santiago/Getty Images)

Emma Guinness15 Aug 2024 15:00

1723726846Harry and Meghan attend Columbia Music Festival

Mayor Alejandro Ede told the Mirror: They are coming to Cali and will spend a day there.

They will visit the city's Petronio Alvarez Festival and other social initiatives.

Although the visit was made in a private capacity as a member of the Sussex Royal Family, it had many of the hallmarks of a royal visit.

The couple went on a similar unofficial tour in Nigeria earlier this year. (Getty Images for The Archewell F)

Emma Guinness15 August 2024 14:00

1723723246Harry and Meghan reveal to former staff

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced a barrage of criticism from former staff after news broke that their chief adviser had resigned just three months after taking up the role.

According to reports, Josh Kettler was hired during a trial period and his departure was mutually agreed upon by both parties.

A former Sussex employee told the Daily Mail: “The most memorable thing is that during my time there I never heard a single current or former employee say they would do it again if given the chance.

These are not employees you find on the street. Many of them are former high-performing individuals who have worked in high-performing companies and environments, under demanding bosses.

The couple have struggled to retain staff since stepping down as royals in 2020. (AP)

Emma Guinness15 August 2024 13:00

