



Sweden has confirmed its first case of the new, highly contagious variant of mpox, a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a global health emergency.

The variant, known as clade 1b, was discovered in the Democratic Republic of Congo and has caused more than 17,000 cases and 571 deaths in Africa this year, officials said — more than the total number of deaths last year.

Scientists at the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 96 percent of all cases and deaths have occurred in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

There are currently no cases of the virus in the UK, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), with deputy chief executive Dr Mira Chand insisting the risk is “currently considered low”.

“But plans are in place to prepare for any case that could arise in the UK,” she added.

“This includes ensuring that clinicians can promptly recognize and acknowledge cases, that rapid testing is available, and that protocols are developed to safely treat infected people and prevent further transmission.”

1:15 What is mpox?

Empox, formerly known as monkeypox, is transmitted through close physical contact and causes symptoms such as high fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, and rash.

Dr. Jean Kaseya of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said cases have occurred in 16 African countries.

“For the first time we have cases reported in countries like Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda,” he told Sky News.

“We have a responsibility to say, ‘We must declare this public health emergency,’ to better protect and support our nation.”

He added that WHO declared an emergency because it considered the strain to be a “potential pandemic outbreak”.

1:53 Mpox: What are the risks?

Sweden's Health Minister Jakob Forsmed told a news conference on Thursday that one case had been found in Sweden, and that it was the “more severe” strain 1.

According to authorities, the person became infected while staying in Africa.

From 2023 to 31 July this year, 286 cases were reported in the UK.

Of these, 269 lived in the UK, 116 were believed to have contracted the virus in the UK and 82 were believed to have contracted the virus outside the UK.

Before spring 2022, cases in the UK were mainly linked to travel to countries where mpox was prevalent, particularly in West or Central Africa.

But in May of that year, a major outbreak broke out in Britain, mainly among gay, bisexual or men who have sex with other men.

In the UK, the vaccination programme began in the summer of 2022 and ended in July of the following year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/mpox-uk-health-officials-preparing-for-cases-of-new-strain-of-virus-but-say-risk-to-population-is-low-13197391

