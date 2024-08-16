US, Ukrainian leaders discuss current situation in Russia-Ukraine war > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





U.S. and Ukrainian defense leaders discussed the attack on Russia's Kursk province as well as the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said today.

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III spoke yesterday with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov “to try to better understand their objectives,” Singh said. “That’s something we continue to engage on.” [and] I will continue to monitor.”

The current offensive against Kursk does not change the weapons that the coalition supporting Ukraine is providing to the troubled nation, she said. She noted that the weapons supplied to the Ukrainian armed forces have changed since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Singh said that the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group, a coalition of more than 50 countries, had started sending basic anti-armor and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine. This situation has evolved over the course of the war and has changed: Ukrainian pilots now fly F-16s, Ukrainian infantrymen receive sophisticated training, Ukrainian tankers drive German Leopard tanks and American Abrams tanks, etc.

“You have seen us modify and give different capabilities over time, and we reserve that right [to] “We will continue to do that,” Singh said.

There are indications that the Ukrainian attack on Russia is distracting Russian forces from Russian efforts in Ukraine's eastern provinces, she said.

Initial reports suggest Russian units are heading toward Kursk, Singh said. She did not comment on the number of units or their possible targets. “We have seen some Russian units being redirected from operations in Ukraine,” she said.

U.S. officials say the Ukrainians have been effective on the battlefield and are pushing Russian forces back from areas they have captured. The United States is concerned about an escalation between Russia and Ukraine, Singh said. “That’s something the administration is still thinking about, but you have to remember what Ukraine has been able to do. … They have been very successful in taking back their sovereign territory, and they continue to do so.”

The war in Ukraine could end in a day if Russian President Vladimir Putin withdraws his troops, but Ukraine is prepared to continue the fight. “What I can tell you is that we are in it for the long term with Ukraine,” she said.

In the Middle East, U.S. deterrent forces continue to arrive, Singh said. Austin ordered F-22 Raptor jets to the region and ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to expedite its arrival at U.S. Central Command. The secretary also ordered more U.S. warships to the waters off Israel. “The U.S. government also remains very focused on the ceasefire under U.N. Security Council Resolution 1588 (2001),” he added. [an effort] “to bring all the hostages home and to end the war in Gaza,” she said.

A ceasefire in Gaza would help de-escalate the situation in the region. Iran and Iranian-backed groups have threatened to attack Israel, and Singh said the Iranians would do well to learn from what happened in April, when Iran and its proxies launched drones and missiles at Israel. “Iran did attack Israel, but I remind you that we shot out of the sky 90 percent of what they launched at Israel,” she said. “It was an incredibly complex operation involving the Israeli military, our military and our allies in the region.”

