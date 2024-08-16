Consider this from NPRExBulletin





A person holds a sign that reads "Mass Deportation Now" on the third day of the Republican National Convention in July.

Donald Trump won the White House for the first time in part by promising an aggressive crackdown on immigration.

“Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is happening,” he said at the time.

A controversial ban on Muslim entry into the country then went into effect, and by its second year in office, the Trump administration was separating children from their parents at the border as part of the administration's “zero tolerance policy.”

“Don’t break the law. That’s why they’re separated, because they’re breaking the law,” then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in May 2018.

If Trump returns to the White House, he promises to go even further on immigration.

“As soon as I am sworn in, we will launch the largest deportation operation in the history of our country,” he said at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, last month, repeating a promise that has become a familiar fixture of his rallies.

Trump takes his commitments on the road

At the Republican National Convention this summer, hundreds of attendees held signs demanding “Mass Deportation Now!”

And across the country, Trump supporters cheer as he repeats that promise.

He was greeted with cheers at a rally in Nevada when he declared: “When I am re-elected, we will begin, and we will have no choice, the largest deportation operation in American history.”

And he received even more applause at a rally in Montana last week when he declared: “We will seal the border, stop the invasion and send illegal immigrants home where they belong.”

Today, Trump’s former immigration advisers are laying out ambitious plans for a second term. Among them is Tom Homan, the former director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), who said this at the National Conservatism Conference last month:

“They ain’t seen nothing yet. Wait until 2025… Trump comes back in January, I’ll be right on his heels and leading the biggest deportation operation this country has ever seen.”

Two NPR reporters have been following this story closely: Joel Rose, who covered immigration during the Trump presidency, and Sergio Martnez-Beltrn, an immigration correspondent.

They reviewed internal emails and documents from Trump's time in office, obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, that shed light on the realism of Trump's plan to radically expand the United States' deportation system.

What the documents show

The documents show how immigration authorities worked, from the early days of the Trump administration, to increase their detention capacity in response to requests from the White House.

But they also reveal how bureaucratic hurdles have slowed the process, limiting the administration's ability to strengthen immigration enforcement to match Trump's tough rhetoric and stated goals.

For example, in January 2017, Trump signed several executive orders on immigration, and the very next day, the ICE official in charge of immigrant detention sought to expand detention centers. Rose told All Things Considered:

“ICE did add about 15,000 detention beds under Trump, which is about a 35 percent increase. But it took years. It wasn’t as quick or as easy as his advisers would have liked. And I think that’s reason to be skeptical of Trump’s promises this time around.”

And Martnez-Beltrn says Trump's rhetoric, while broad, has remained vague:

“He has promised to deport between 15 million and 20 million illegal immigrants. But that number is much higher than what the Department of Homeland Security reports. The agency estimates there are about 11 million illegal immigrants.”

Listen to the full episode of Consider This to hear Rose and Martnez-Beltrn explain what the documents show, how it's done, and what former ICE officials have to say.

This episode was produced by Marc Rivers. It was edited by Courtney Dorning, Alfredo Carbajal, and Eric Westervelt. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.

