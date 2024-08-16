Russia to promote anti-Ukrainian politicians ahead of US election – POLITICO





The tech giant, however, made clear that there was no connection between these US politicians and Russian actors seeking to use the lawmakers' comments to foment division ahead of the November vote.

“We should expect to see Russian attempts to target election-related debates, particularly when they touch on support for Ukraine,” David Agranovich, director of security policy at Meta, told reporters Wednesday. “The trend is more focused on the topic, which is the fight against support for Ukraine, than on a particular party.”

Over the past decade, the Kremlin has adopted an increasingly sophisticated digital targeting strategy among Western audiences, though its overall effect on how people vote remains unclear.

As tech companies, policymakers, and civil society groups have become increasingly successful in spreading such campaigns, Russia-based groups, only some of which are officially attributed to the Russian state, have shifted tactics to promote messages created by domestic politicians and influencers. Previously, they had tried to generate divisive messages on social media themselves.

During the recent Paris Olympics and the current far-right unrest in the United Kingdom, for example, Russian-affiliated social media accounts heavily promoted local social media users as examples of why Western democracy was in decline, according to POLITICO's review of thousands of social media posts on Facebook, TikTok and X.

In its latest report, Meta said it had dismantled four clandestine influence operations based in Russia that targeted social media users in Europe, the United States, and countries including Azerbaijan and Mali, respectively. This included, collectively, 340 Facebook accounts and pages and Instagram accounts that had spent more than $150,000, in total, on social media advertising.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/russia-anti-ukraine-us-election-donald-trump-kamala-harris-jd-vance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos