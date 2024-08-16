Stock markets rebound as data shows US economy resilient: Market roundup





(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose and bonds fell as data on retail spending and the labor market underscored the strength of the world's largest economy, dispelling fears that the Federal Reserve was risking a deeper slowdown.

As economic jitters eased, the S&P 500 extended its six-day rally to 6.6%, its best such performance since November 2022. Walmart Inc., a bellwether for growth, surged on a strong outlook. Treasury yields jumped, driven by shorter maturities. Data showed retail sales beat estimates while jobless claims hit their lowest level since early July. Swaps traders further trimmed bets that the Fed will ease aggressively.

We’re back to an environment where good news is good news and bad news is bad news, said eToro’s Bret Kenwell. Investors and consumers want inflation to come down, but not at the expense of the economy. Today’s stronger-than-expected retail sales numbers ease some fears that the U.S. could be sliding into a recession.

Given recent concerns about the labor market, the jobless claims report is another bright spot. Weak U.S. employment numbers earlier this month raised concerns that the Fed may have waited too long to cut rates. Thursday’s data should buy policymakers time until the September meeting, Kenwell added.

What a hard landing? said Aditya Bhave of Bank of America Corp. The July retail sales numbers are consistent with our soft landing forecast. We remain confident the Fed will cut rates only twice this year, by 25 basis points each time, in September and December.

U.S. officials have sought to use higher rates to dampen inflation without causing the economy to contract, a scenario known as a soft landing. St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem has said the time is approaching when it would be appropriate to cut rates. His Atlanta counterpart, Raphael Bostic, told the Financial Times he was open to a September cut.

The S&P 500 index climbed 1.6%. The Nasdaq 100 gained 2.5%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies climbed 2.5%. The VIX index, Wall Street’s fear index, fell to around 15. Late in the day, Applied Materials Inc., the largest U.S. maker of chipmaking equipment, gave a sales forecast that was in line with expectations.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose eight basis points to 3.91%. Traders have reduced their bets on a massive Fed rate cut in September, and are now pricing in less than 100 basis points of cuts in 2024. The dollar gained.

Hard, soft, bumpy? The market is going to mattresses, said Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers, referring to a line from The Godfather that means adopting a warrior attitude. All this talk about whether we're going to land hard or soft, combined with the fact that my wife and I need a new mattress, has me confusing economics with bedding.

And in both cases, it doesn’t really matter, Sosnick said. If you’re tired enough, you’ll fall asleep anywhere. If you’re in FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) and momentum-driven rally mode, you’ll buy stocks for whatever reason. Today’s economic reports make the odds of an aggressive rate cut seem more remote, but that doesn’t matter today.

Retail sales numbers beat consensus, but more importantly, they should put an end (at least for now) to all the gloom that was expressed earlier this month, according to Chris Zaccarelli of the Independent Advisor Alliance.

The entire economic cycle has been a headache, with inflation far higher than expected and consumption far more resilient than anyone could have predicted in the dark days of 2020, he noted.

If the economy continues to be resilient, particularly in conjunction with slowing inflation, then the Fed can begin a rate-cutting cycle without the economy going into recession and history shows that this is an extremely positive environment for the stock market, he concluded.

Investors who fear a potential recession or deeper slowdown have less reason to worry, says TradeStation's David Russell.

A soft landing is no longer a hope. It’s becoming a reality, Russell said. The numbers also suggest that the recent market volatility wasn’t really about growth fears. It was just a normal summer season amplified by currency market movements.

According to Jonas Goltermann of Capital Economics, the market impact of the weak US data in early August has been disproportionate and largely reflects the unwinding of overextended positions in some markets.

“We therefore maintain our optimistic forecasts for stock markets and risk assets in general,” he said.

At Ned Davis Research, Ed Clissold said that if markets continue to calm down, an indicator should give a bullish signal in the coming days, confirming that the bull market is intact.

One way to capture the early-month volatility surge is to use the VVIX, which measures the volatility of the VIX.

On Aug. 5, the index hit its highest level since March 2020. When the VVIX fell from those extremely high levels, the S&P 500 rebounded strongly in the following weeks, Clissold noted. The rally has continued for up to a year later, on average.

While calm appears to have returned to Wall Street, Christian Nolting, CEO of Deutsche Bank AG, believes that investors still need to prepare for the wild swings in assets to come.

“We expect volatility to remain elevated due to seasonality and the evolution of markets that are no longer perfectly priced,” Nolting said. Expectations were revised lower after the once-unstoppable rally in stocks stumbled on a weak jobs report and good news is now good news and bad news is bad news.

Jeff Roach of LPL Financial said the jobs market and its impact on consumer spending are a key factor in the Fed’s decision to begin cutting interest rates next month. Consumer confidence indicators have remained subdued as the labor market cools and the presidential election approaches, overshadowing progress in controlling inflation.

Investors should expect greater volatility in the near term as economic data likely gives mixed signals.

Company Highlights:

Autodesk Inc. continued to use a controversial sales strategy after promising investors it would stop and ignoring internal warnings about the risks involved, according to previously unreported internal documents.

Deere & Co., the world's largest tractor maker, reported better-than-expected results and affirmed its profit outlook as cost-cutting efforts helped it weather a slowdown in the farm economy.

Nike Inc. jumped after Pershing Square Capital Management LP disclosed a new stake in the world's largest sports apparel company.

Seagram Co. heir Edgar Bronfman Jr. is set to bid for Paramount Global, setting off a potential bidding war for the film and television company that owns CBS and MTV.

Dell Technologies Inc. was added to the list of analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co., which cited an attractive entry point.

Johnson & Johnson has twice been blocked in New Jersey from seeking bankruptcy protection for one of its subsidiaries to settle billions of dollars in cancer-related litigation tied to the use of baby powder. In its third attempt, the company is targeting Texas, which has courts widely seen as more favorable to business.

Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines Holdings Inc., one of Boeing Co.'s biggest customers and biggest critics, said the planemaker was on the right track under new CEO Kelly Ortberg and would recover sooner than expected from a series of safety missteps.

Main events of the week:

Japan Tertiary Index, Friday

U.S. Housing Starts, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Friday

Federal Representative Austan Goolsbee speaks Friday

Housing starts in Canada, Friday

Some of the main movements in the markets:

Actions

The S&P 500 was up 1.6% as of 4 p.m. New York time.

The Nasdaq 100 gained 2.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4%

The MSCI World Index rose 1.3%

The Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 2.9%

The Russell 2000 index rose 2.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0973

The pound rose 0.2% to $1.2855

The Japanese yen fell 1.2% to 149.04 per dollar.

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.5% to $57,066.81

Ether fell 4.7% to $2,549.8

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose eight basis points to 3.91%.

Germany's 10-year yield rose eight basis points to 2.26%.

The UK 10-year yield rose 10 basis points to 3.92%

Raw materials

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.2% to $77.94 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,455.50 an ounce

This story was produced with assistance from Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from John Viljoen and Richard Henderson.

