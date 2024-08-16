UK prepares for mpox cases after global emergency declaration | Mpox





UK health authorities are bracing for potential cases of the new mpox strain after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak in Africa a global emergency.

The strain, known as clade 1b, emerged last year in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The UK Health Security Agency has said there are no confirmed cases of the virus in the UK. Dr Mira Chand, deputy director of the UKHSA, said: “The risk to the UK public is currently considered low. However, plans are underway to prepare for any cases that may occur in the UK.

This includes ensuring that clinicians can quickly recognize and recognise cases of infection, conduct rapid testing, and develop protocols to safely treat infected people and prevent further transmission.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is transmitted through close physical contact. The disease causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions, and is usually mild but can lead to death. Children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for complications.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) under the International Health Regulations (2005).

The virus was previously declared a PHEIC in July 2022, but was lifted in May 2023 as infections declined worldwide.

Clade 1b strains emerged last year, with 100 laboratory-confirmed cases detected in countries where mpox had not previously been reported, including Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda.

Before spring 2022, cases in the UK were mainly linked to travel to countries where mpox was prevalent, particularly in West or Central Africa.

But in May of that year, sustained transmission of the virus was confirmed in the UK, causing a large outbreak, mainly among men who have sex with men. The UK vaccination programme began that summer and ended in July 2023.

According to the UKHSA, there were 3,732 confirmed and probable cases of mpox reported in the UK up to 31 December 2022. There were 286 cases reported in 2023 and up to 31 July this year. Of these, 269 were in the UK, with 116 patients believed to have contracted the virus in the UK and 82 overseas.

