Blake Lively's It Ends With Us beats out Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool at the box office this week





Top line

In a tight box office battle between films led by husband-and-wife duo Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Lively's It Ends With Us has edged out Reynolds' Deadpool & Wolverine at the box office for three straight days, picking up its own victories after Deadpool won the weekend at the box office.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds star in two films competing at the box office. (Photo by Cindy … [+] (Ord/Getty Images)

Key information about Getty Images

It Ends With Us won Wednesday's box office with $5.5 million in theaters in the U.S. and Canada, narrowly edging out Deadpool & Wolverine, which grossed $5.3 million, Deadline reported.

It Ends With Us was also the top-grossing film on Monday and Tuesday, surpassing Deadpool in two close races. On Tuesday, It Ends With Us barely edged out Deadpool, by less than $50,000, according to Box Office Mojo.

Last weekend, Deadpool & Wolverine conquered the box office in its second weekend, beating It Ends With Us' opening weekend in a tight race, with Reynolds' film grossing $53 million and Lively's film grossing $50 million.

The weekend race was much tighter than expected: Lively's film exceeded expectations, with Deadline previously projecting a $30 million opening weekend total.

What should you pay attention to?

Can It Ends With Us continue to defy expectations and surpass Deadpool and Wolverine at this weekend's box office? On Thursday, Deadline estimated that Deadpool would gross around $30 million next weekend, while It Ends With Us is expected to gross around $22 million. Both films are expected to fall behind Alien: Romulus in its opening weekend, with Deadline predicting that the film could gross over $40 million.

Large number

$1.04 billion. That's the total worldwide gross of Deadpool & Wolverine to date, according to Box Office Mojo. It's the second-highest-grossing film of the year so far and the second to cross the billion-dollar mark after Inside Out 2, which earned over $1.5 billion worldwide.

Surprising fact

Lively said Reynolds helped write a scene from It Ends With Us that is reportedly one of the book's fan favorite moments. “We help each other out. He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does,” Lively said. Some social media users wondered if Reynolds stepping in to write a scene sparked conflicts over creative control with actor-director Justin Baldoni, but The Hollywood Reporter cited unnamed sources as saying Reynolds did not write the entire scene.

Tangent

Speculation about a possible feud between Lively and Baldoni has dominated the conversation surrounding It Ends With Us . Unnamed sources told The Hollywood Reporter that there was a rift during the post-production process, in part because Lively reportedly commissioned her own version of the film from Deadpool & Wolverine editor Shane Reid, though one source said multiple cuts appearing in post-production are not uncommon. Social media users have noticed that much of the It Ends With Us cast and writer Colleen Hoover do not follow Baldoni on Instagram, though he does follow them. Lively and Baldoni have also appeared separately in press interviews, and Lively appears to have refrained from mentioning Baldoni by name during the press tour. Baldoni hinted at on-set clashes in an interview with Elle, saying that there's always friction that happens when you make a film like this, but claimed that's what makes art beautiful. Baldoni also reportedly hired a crisis PR manager, Melissa Nathan, who specializes in reputation management and previously represented Johnny Depp during his trial with Amber Heard.

Further reading

Blake Lively tops Ryan Reynolds at box office again as 'It Ends With Us' takes top spot Wednesday ahead of Deadpool and Wolverine (Deadline)

Why Fans Think It's Ending With Us Stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Are FeudingAs Baldoni Reportedly Hired a Crisis PR Team (Forbes)

Did Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Have a Fallout Over It Ends With Us? Investigative TikTokers Think So (The Hollywood Reporter)

