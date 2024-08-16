Russian-American woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for $51 charity donation





Ksenia Karelina, 33, lived in Los Angeles but was arrested while visiting family in Russia

A Russian court has sentenced amateur ballerina Ksenia Karelina to 12 years in prison for treason after donating $51 ($39) to a charity supporting Ukraine.

Karelina, who has both American and Russian citizenship, pleaded guilty last week after a closed trial.

She lived in Los Angeles and became a U.S. citizen in 2021. She was arrested during a family visit last January in Yekaterinburg, about 1,000 miles east of Moscow.

The prosecutor's office had requested a 15-year prison sentence. The Yekaterinburg court found her guilty of high treason and sentenced her to a prison term in a general-regime penal colony.

Karelina had been accused by Russia's FSB security service of raising funds for a Ukrainian organisation supplying weapons to the Ukrainian army.

Russian human rights activists said that while living in the United States, she made a single transfer of $51.80 on the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, on February 22, 2022. The FSB is believed to have discovered the transaction on her phone.

According to her lawyer, Mikhail Mushailov, Karelina only admitted to transferring the money and believed that the funds would help victims on both sides. He told Russian media that she would appeal the sentence.

The Razom for Ukraine charity said earlier this year it was “appalled” by the amateur ballerina’s arrest and denied raising money for weapons or ammunition. It said it was a US-based charity focused on humanitarian aid and disaster relief.

Karelina was tried in June in the same court as Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter jailed on espionage charges but freed earlier this month in a major prisoner swap with the United States and other Western countries.

The cases in Yekaterinburg were heard by the same judge, Andrei Mineev.

Karelina's boyfriend 'angry' over not taking part in prisoner swap

Ksenia Karelina's boyfriend, boxer Chris van Heerden, said on Thursday that he was very angry with the US State Department.

“I woke up this morning to the news. I'm still sitting here thinking about what's going on,” he told CBS News, the BBC's media partner.

“There was a prisoner exchange two weeks ago, and Ksenia was not on the list,” he said, adding that he had been pushing for her to be sent home for eight months.

“Ksenia should be home, and I'm angry, and I'm trying to keep my cool.”

Speaking to the BBC's Newshour, Mr Van Heerden said he believed Karelina should never have returned to Russia earlier this year.

“Now my question is: can we make it so that Ksenia is declared 'wrongfully detained' today, so that in the next exchange she will be part of it?”

If the United States declares a person to be “unjustly detained,” it means that it considers them a political hostage and that negotiations are essential to secure their freedom.

He added: “To my surprise, there were two people. [in the prisoner swap] who were not declared “unjustly detained” and who were released – so why is Ksenia not at home?

Since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian authorities have cracked down on dissent, and human rights groups say more than 1,000 criminal cases have been opened against anti-war dissidents.

Last year, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree officially increasing the maximum prison sentence for treason from 20 years to life. A record number of treason cases were opened last year, according to human rights activists.

In July, Kevin Lik, a German-Russian teenager, was sentenced to four years in prison for treason. He was one of 16 men and women released by Russia as part of its prisoner swap with the West.

When she was first arrested, human rights group Perviy Otdel claimed she was accused of swearing in a public place. But her initial detention on charges of “minor hooliganism” was extended when the FSB charged her with treason.

Before her arrest, she worked at a spa hotel in Beverly Hills and had traveled to Yekaterinburg to see her parents and elderly grandmother.

Karelina is her maiden name, and she is also known as Ksenia Khavana because she took her ex-husband's last name.

“I feel like breaking down, crying, screaming and losing my mind, but I know I have to stay strong and keep fighting,” Mr Van Heerden told the BBC.

He said he was worried about the impact of Karelina's imprisonment on her health.

“She's a very sweet person with a very kind heart and I'm afraid for her. I'm afraid her kind heart will be trampled on and I know she's afraid.

I know she wants to break down and cry, but she pretends to be strong.

“The fight doesn't end here,” he added. “Now it's about getting her back on American soil. Our only hope is the American government.”

