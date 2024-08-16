US inflation at lowest level since 2021 raises hopes of rate cut





U.S. consumer prices rose last month at their slowest pace in more than three years, strengthening the case for the central bank to cut interest rates.

Overall, prices rose 2.9% in the 12 months through July, the smallest annual increase since March 2021 and down from 3% in June, the Labor Department said.

The monthly inflation report was closely watched after signs of weaker-than-expected job growth in July sparked stock market turmoil and recession fears earlier this month.

Analysts say the numbers should help convince the Federal Reserve that high borrowing costs are helping to bring inflation back to normal, despite rising housing and food costs.

The Federal Reserve has kept its benchmark interest rate at 5.3% — a record low in about two decades — since July 2023, a move that has hit the public in the form of higher rates on mortgages, credit cards and other loans.

By keeping rates high, the bank hopes to discourage borrowing and ease demand pressures that help drive up prices for homes, cars and other items.

But the central bank is under pressure to cut rates as inflation, which keeps pace with rising prices, has started to edge closer to its 2% target rate, helped by lower oil prices and the resolution of Covid-19-related supply chain issues.

The three major U.S. stock indexes were little changed after the report, which came about as expected.

Julian Howard, chief multi-asset investment strategist at GAM Investments, said a rate cut in September now looked “almost certain”.

He said, however, that he believed the Fed would remain cautious about the path forward, pointing to last month's rise in inflation in the U.K., where the Bank of England recently cut rates.

“While the UK's above 2% figure was to some extent expected, it is always slightly surprising when inflation exceeds target after a recent rate cut,” he said.

“Whatever the Fed does in September, it will be keen to make clear from meeting to meeting that it is still data-driven, rather than setting a course that may not materialize.”

Inflation in the United States has already declined significantly since June 2022, when it reached 9.1%.

Over the past year, prices for household appliances and cars have fallen, as have other items such as airline tickets and furniture.

Gasoline prices, a key determinant of U.S. economic sentiment, fell 2.2%.

But rising prices for basic necessities, such as groceries, have kept political pressure on the White House in this presidential election year, weighing on Democrats.

Housing accounted for more than 70% of inflation over the past year, with rents rising by more than 5%.

Food prices also rose 1.1%, while car insurance soared more than 18%.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said the report showed “progress in fighting inflation and reducing costs for American households,” while the Trump campaign focused on the 20% price increase since 2021, calling the phenomenon “Kamalanonics,” after his election rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Wall Street, the figures left investors divided over how much the Fed will cut rates in September – by 0.25 percentage points or more.

Wells Fargo analysts said they were betting on a more aggressive Fed rate cut, despite the acceleration in rents in July.

“Across the swings in recent monthly figures, the moderation in core inflation has extended beyond goods, with services inflation, particularly housing, also slowing over the past year,” wrote economists led by Sarah House.

“The steady and continued slowdown in inflation, coupled with the rising unemployment rate and the deterioration of other labor market indicators, leads us to believe that [Fed] “I'm going to want to act quickly.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cwy3wy522dyo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos