



Victims of the tainted blood scandal will start receiving compensation before the end of the year, with some eligible for more than $2.5 million, the government has confirmed.

The long-awaited outlines of the compensation scheme were published in May, following the final report of the contaminated blood study that then-British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a decades-long moral failure at the heart of our national life.

Between the 1970s and 1990s, more than 3,000 people died and many more were left devastated by diseases such as HIV and hepatitis C caused by the injection of contaminated blood. Campaigners have been urging successive governments to be held accountable and compensate victims and their families for decades.

The Sunac government has commissioned Sir Robert Francis, chairman of the Infected Blood Compensation Authority (IBCA), to consult on the details of a compensation scheme for victims and their families. Francis has recommended more than 70 changes to the initial proposal, most of which the Keir Starmer government has said it will accept. These include an extra $10,000 payment to those infected by unethical research.

Victims unwittingly implicated in one of the most notorious aspects of the scandal uncovered by the inquiry, at Lord Trelore College in Hampshire, will receive an additional $15,000 in compensation.

The government is set to introduce regulations by August 24 to establish a new system, which would allow infected survivors to receive payments before the end of the year. For those who have already died, payments would be made through their estates.

A second set of rules, targeting families of victims and others affected, is expected to be enacted in the coming months, with payments to those individuals set to begin in 2025.

Cabinet Office Secretary and Treasurer Nick Thomas-Symonds said: We will do everything we can to provide compensation as quickly as possible, and in many cases provide life-changing amounts to those affected and affected by this scandal. We know that no amount of compensation can fully address the harm suffered by those affected by this scandal. That is why, along with compensation, we must also drive broader cultural change to ensure that this never happens again.

Francis also recommended that victims be allowed to continue receiving their existing support payments for the rest of their lives. The government confirmed that it would allow them to do so, along with any additional compensation they are entitled to. Campaign groups have raised concerns that some victims could be left worse off if these regular payments are stopped.

Kate Burt, chief executive of the Haemophilia Association, said: “We welcome the Government’s announcement that the support scheme will continue for life, as people are concerned not only about the safety of those affected but also their families.”

She urged IBCA to continue communicating with affected communities as the plan progresses.

The total compensation is made up of fixed amounts for various aspects of the damage caused by the scandal, including loss of income and the need for medical treatment. According to an example scenario presented by the government when the scheme was first announced, a person infected with HIV by receiving contaminated blood would be eligible for up to $2,615,000.

Government sources declined to give an estimate of the full cost of the compensation payments. About 3,000 people have already registered with the IBCA as potential beneficiaries.

The Contaminated Blood Inquiry, chaired by Sir Brian Longstaff, spent six years gathering evidence of the wide-ranging failures that led to the scandal. Sunack formally apologised to the victims and their families when the inquiry was made public.

Rachel Halford, Chief Executive of the Hepatitis C Trust, said: “We are pleased that the Government has listened to the concerns of the blood-borne community and supported the continuation of the life-support payment, which has been a source of great anxiety for many helpline operators. However, we are disappointed that the existing support scheme has not been opened up more widely to include people who have had hepatitis C and hepatitis B since 1991.

The government must work openly and transparently with the infected blood community, explaining the level of compensation and the reasoning behind that figure. Thousands of people were forever changed when they contracted hepatitis C, and compensation must reflect that reality.

