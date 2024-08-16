2024 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship Qualifiers – Wyantenuck Country Club





By Richard [email protected]

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (August 15, 2024) The Wyantenuck Country Club road sign, small and set amid lush greenery, is easy to miss. A few wrong turns later, and you could quickly find yourself leaving Massachusetts for New York or even, heaven forbid, Connecticut. Given Great Barrington’s location in the southwest corner of the state, it’s no surprise that the variety of license plates in the parking lot for Thursday’s U.S. Mid-Amateur qualifier made it look more like a rest area on I-95.

The beauty of the Mid-Am is that beyond the diversity of geographical representation, there are players from divergent life paths who suddenly show up with the same golden ticket that sends them down the track to Kinloch Golf Club. And today, we witnessed that.

Online: Results | US Mid-Amateur Tournament Home Page

Take Nick Resor (Boston, MA) for example. He started the day with no expectations, leaving his home in Boston at 3:45 a.m. not knowing where the golf course was, or even that there was no driving range. He had to read his qualifying ticket carefully to find out where the championship was!

“I don't play a lot of competitive golf, so I got aggressive and it worked. But I didn't really expect to do that. But now I know I can play with a lot of the top players,” Resor said.

Resor played hockey and football at Middlebury College and, now in his 30s, his competitive experience has paid off. He noted that his strength is distance off the tee and that his aggression has paid off, as he recorded five birdies and two bogeys. “I thought the course was great and it’s a course where if you hit your driver long and straight, you’re going to have a lot of chances to make birdies,” Resor said. “You know, you have to play aggressively and I knew I had to shoot a couple shots under to get in. So whether I’m par or I’m shooting six over, it’s going to be the same thing. So I might as well try to shoot really low.”

Cody Paladino made this eagle chip, but hit for 64 (Mass Golf)

On the other hand, you had medalist Cody Paladino (West Hartford, CT), who has played in numerous USGA events before, including a runner-up finish to Colt Knost at the 2007 US Pub Links Championship. Paladino medaled in the 2023 US Mid-Am Qualifier at Connecticut National, which included an eagle on No. 18. Today, his chip shot for eagle on his final downhill par-4 hit the cup and flew away, so he settled for his fourth birdie in his last six holes (and seventh birdie of the day).

“I played solid, didn’t really hit a lot of shots off line, sailed a little bit. I didn’t score, but I hit almost every green, which helps on a day like today. You never know. I’ve played a lot of these greens and it’s hard to predict what the score is going to be,” Paladino said.

Unlike Resor, Paladino was familiar with the course, even though he hadn't seen it in a while. “I'm from Connecticut, but in high school we used to come play a prep school here. I graduated high school in 2007, so I haven't been back since.”

After a successful amateur career, including four years on the Baylor University golf team, Paladino tried his hand at professional golf. But now he's settled back into the amateur game and will be very busy in the coming months: “My wife and I just had our second baby three weeks ago, so this morning I was pretty slow. I was up at 2 or 3 a.m., then woke up at 5 a.m. and drove here.”

64 hours without sleep is boring. Maybe it helps to put things in perspective.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to play in a tremendous amount of USGA events and it’s an incredible experience no matter how you play. Qualifying for one of these events is really tough and when you do you just have to be very grateful and try to enjoy it,” Paladino said.

Next up was Joshua Shepard (Pittsfield, MA) representing Western Mass, who secured his ticket in spectacular fashion.

After he and Patrick O'Leary (Boston, MA) shot 2-under 68s to tie for third and final qualifying spot, they headed to the par-4 12th for a playoff. O'Leary's approach flew over the green and landed in a bunker, while Shepard's pitching wedge landed on the green about 30 feet to the left of the pin. O'Leary then hit his shot into the bunker to about 14 feet.

Joshua Shepard examines his birdie putt (Mass Golf)

The stage was set for Shepard:

“I knew the putt was uphill at the start and it was going to stretch a little bit. I knew I hit the putt perfectly, the rhythm was perfect from the start.”

Two-thirds of the way through, Shepard exclaims: Come in!

“To be honest, I thought I was behind. I was trying to two-putt to win.”

The ball seemed to be running out of steam on the left edge, it's hanging there…

“I fell into it at the last second… It might be the best putt I've ever hit in my life, to be honest.”

The club's former professional player was almost speechless.

“I'm not even trying to qualify for the Am. I said, you know, it's my dream to play in the U.S. Mid-Am.”

Ticket punched, dream come true.

Shepard left speechless after birdie putt to advance (Mass Golf)

QUALIFICATIONS (Names; Cities)

Cody Paladino (West Hartford, Conn.); 64 (-6)

Nick Resor (Boston, Mass.); 67 (-3)

Joshua Shepard (Pittsfield, Mass.); 68 (-2)*

REPLACEMENTS (in order)

Patrick O’Leary (Boston, Mass.); 68 (-2)

Matthew Paradis (Lincoln, NH); 69 (-1)**

*Advanced to the first dam hole

**Replacement spot earned in 5-for-1 playoffs

About Wyantenuck Country Club

Wyantenuck Country Club was founded in 1896 and, like many early clubs, had to change locations as it evolved. Wyantenuck has existed on three sites, moving to its current location when the Baldwin Farm was purchased to expand recreational and social offerings. The property was purchased in 1912 and the current golf course opened for play in 1915. The clubhouse is a slightly converted stable, preserved by the club for its architectural heritage, and is arguably the club's most significant landmark. It continues to be considered one of the most unique and iconic clubhouses in golf.

Wyantenuck Country Club is one of only two courses in Massachusetts designed by famed architect C.B. Macdonald. Charles Banks, a prolific partner at Macdonald & Seth Raynor, is credited with renovating the golf course that was originally designed by Robert Pryde in 1913. Dedham Country & Polo Club, designed by Seth Raynor, is the other.

Wyantenuck is scheduled to host the 2026 Massachusetts Junior Amateur Championship and the 2029 Massachusetts Women's Amateur Championship.

The 11th at Wyantenuck CC (Mass Golf) About the 2024 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship The 2024 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship will mark the 43rd edition of the event. This year, 6,054 entries were accepted by the USGA, six short of the record set in 2023. Eligibility: Any amateur golfer who has reached his or her 25th birthday by September 21, 2024, and whose handicap index is no higher than 2.4. The championship itself will be played at Kinloch Golf Club, located 12 miles northwest of Richmond, Virginia. Marvin “Vinny” Giles, a two-time USGA champion, including the 1972 U.S. Amateur, helped found the club and co-designed the course with Lester George. Independence Golf Club, 10 miles south, also hosts stroke play. Both courses opened in 2001. What the winner gets: A gold medal; custody of the Robert T. Jones Jr. Memorial Trophy for one year; an exemption into the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club; qualifying exemptions into the next 10 U.S. Mid-Amateurs; qualifying exemptions into the next two U.S. Amateurs; and a possible invitation to the 2025 Masters Tournament (must be an amateur).

Stay informed

Visit MassGolf.org and follow @PlayMassGolf on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube for the latest information on Mass Golf championships and events. To join the conversation, use the hashtag #MassGolf.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.massgolf.org/news/us-midam-qualifying-wyantenuck-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos