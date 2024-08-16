A historic breakthrough in defense trade between AUKUS partners





A historic breakthrough in defence trade between the UK, US and Australia was announced today, following groundbreaking export control changes that will benefit AUKUS partners.

These landmark events will enable the three nations to work more closely together to develop next-generation technologies, compete with adversaries, and support interoperability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The reforms, which would lift certain export controls and technology-sharing restrictions, are estimated to boost UK defence exports worth up to $500 million a year and billions of dollars in trade between the three countries, helping to boost UK economic growth.

Building on strong ties with Australia and its U.S. allies, AUKUS seeks to support security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Today’s defense trade breakthrough comes through the UK’s issuance of the AUKUS Nations Open General Licence, which combines a new exemption from the US International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) for the UK and Australia, with a new national exemption for the UK and US from Australia’s export control framework. This removes licensing requirements for the export and sharing of certain defense products, including advanced capabilities, technical data and defense services.

This historic change will enable AUKUS partners to significantly reduce barriers to defense trade and technology sharing, enabling faster and more efficient collaboration between scientists, engineers, and defense industries. This will benefit all three countries and help unlock the full economic, innovation, and security potential of AUKUS.

Defense Secretary John Healey said:

As tensions rise and conflicts continue to arise around the world, partnerships with allies are critical.

This is a groundbreaking step forward for our three countries to deepen their cooperation in defense technology and trade. Our new government will strengthen the UK’s role in AUKUS, thereby promoting UK military power and economic growth.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

Today’s historic announcement demonstrates AUKUS’ continued advancement of the relationship between the United States and Australia.

Breaking down barriers to defence trade and cooperation opens up huge opportunities for UK jobs and growth, while also enhancing global security and stability.

Today’s announcement follows bilateral meetings between Defense Minister John Healey and his US and Australian counterparts last month, his meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the NATO Summit in Washington, DC, and his meeting with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Richard Marles in Sheffield.

Defence trade changes announced today will see a reduction in licences for exports, retransfers and re-exports within and between the UK, US and Australia.

This will significantly enhance opportunities for collaboration between the three governments and defence industries, and reduce compliance costs and delivery schedules for UK programmes.

Kevin Craven, CEO of ADS Group, said:

Since the launch of AUKUS, industry has consistently made it clear. As we reiterated at the recent Advanced Capabilities Industry Forum, close collaboration between our countries is essential to successfully delivering trilateral programmes. This is a landmark moment for the UK defence sector, expanding access to our closest allies and increasing international trade opportunities.

As the program approaches its third anniversary, AUKUS partners are committed to working with stakeholders to drive outcomes that deliver change, create opportunity, and support shared interests.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/historic-breakthrough-in-defence-trade-between-aukus-partners The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos