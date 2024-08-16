UK riots update: First adult charged with rioting as prosecutors seek harsher sentence





The first adult charged with rioting following the nationwide violence is scheduled to appear in court today.

The Crown Prosecution Service has warned one of several people who were among the first to pursue a 15-year-old boy, including 32-year-old Kieran Usher, who is charged with rioting.

The judiciary is handling hundreds of prosecutions since Sir Keir Starmer promised swift justice for those involved in riots across Britain.

A man accused of murder and inciting violent disorder in Southport has pleaded not guilty.

Andrew McIntyre appeared at Liverpool Crown Court today charged with aiding and abetting murder, violent disorder and possession of a sharp object.

Joseph Bradford, Jamie Easterbrook, Ellie-Jane Cox and Lisa Bishop are due to be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court for violent disorder.

Geraint Boyce and Daffron Williams will be sentenced at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court today for posting threatening material on their Facebook accounts with the intention of inciting religious hatred.

Rioting carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, double that of violent rioting, and prosecutors are considering a broader charge of rioting. The National Police Chiefs' Council said 1,127 people have been arrested and 648 charged since the violence began.

Key Points View Latest Updates 1723817450 Pictured: Man jailed for leading angry mobs during Blackpool far-right riots Roger Haywood with police officers during chaos in Blackpool (Michael Holmes/PA Wire) Haywood, 41, was found guilty of violent disorder at Preston Magistrates' Court (Michael Holmes/PA Wire) Haywood, of Yew Tree Close, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assault (Michael Holmes/PA Wire)

Salma Waguira16 Aug 2024 15:10

1723816844 Man arrested on suspicion of religiously aggravated intentional harassment

A 25-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

He was also charged with causing racially or religiously malicious harassment, distress or distress after a protest in which people attempted to stop traffic on a main road in Hampshire.

Salma Waguira16 Aug 2024 15:00

Ministry of Justice arrests 460 people in relation to riots, sentences 99 to prison

About 460 people arrested in connection with violence earlier this month have appeared in court, and at least 99 have already been sentenced, new Justice Department figures show.

According to statistics, more than 300 people have appeared in court since last week.

The Ministry of Justice said that as of Thursday, 480 defendants were scheduled for their first hearings in the District Court and 460 had already been heard. 99 were sentenced in the District Court or the Crown Court, 185 were remanded to the Crown Court for sentencing, 153 were remanded to the Crown Court for trial and 69 were sentenced to custodial sentences in the Crown Court.

Justice Minister Shabana Mahmood said: We continue to see swift justice being served and more and more people are feeling the full force of the law as a result of their actions.

It is the dedicated efforts of people across the country and our entire judicial system that ensures that convicted criminals are held accountable and punished.

People who appeared in court after the violent riots in Britain (Police/CPS/PA Wire)

Salma Waguira16 Aug 2024 14:55

1723815913Three imprisoned in Plymouth for fearful riot

Two men and a woman have been jailed for their part in a protest in Plymouth that has caused fear and anxiety in the community.

Kerry Gove, 34, Andrew Ball, 49, and Grant Braidwood, 40, all from Plymouth, appeared at Plymouth Crown Court after pleading guilty to assault in relation to a protest in Devon on August 5.

Ball and Braidwood were both sentenced to 32 months in prison, while Gove was sentenced to 18 months.

(L-R) Kerry Gove, 34, Andrew Ball, 49, and Grant Braidwood, 40 – all from Plymouth – pleaded guilty to violent disorder and appeared at Plymouth Crown Court (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA Wire)

Salma Waguira16 Aug 2024 14:45

1723815344Three charged with violent rioting in Tamworth during hotel attack

Three people have been charged in connection with violence in Stoke-on-Trent and Tamworth.

Matthew Rush, 30, of Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, Mitchell Cleaver, 25, of Burton-on-Trent, and a 17-year-old boy from Bentillie, Stoke-on-Trent, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with assault.

All three are due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre today.

People clear debris outside the Holiday Inn Express building, which has graffiti on its walls that includes “Get Out England” and racial slurs, in Tamworth, England, on August 5 (Getty Images)

Salma Waguira16 Aug 2024 14:35

1723814144CPS warns that malicious behavior will not go unnoticed.

After Roger Haywoods was sentenced, Lancashire Police Assistant Chief Constable Phil Davis said not only had he chosen to use violence, he had also actively encouraged others to do the same.

He said Mr Heywood's 30-month sentence showed how seriously violent disorder was taken in this country.

Sarah Gallagher, Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) North West District Attorney, added: “Those involved in the illegal activity of recent weeks must be caught, convicted and sentenced appropriately.”

Salma Waguira16 Aug 2024 14:15

1723813544Judge: Far-right riots are just a pretext for violence after Southport murders

Sentencing Roger Haywood for assaulting and assaulting an emergency worker, the judge acknowledged the grief felt by Southport families.

Judge Altum said: “The grief and despair experienced by the families of the three girls murdered in Southport is unimaginable and people from all over the community are standing in solidarity with us.

But he told Mr. Aldam that others like him had used the incident to commit reckless, drunken assaults.

Police officers detain a man during an anti-immigration protest in Blackpool (PA Wire)

Salma Waguira16 Aug 2024 14:05

1723812579 Heywood led the angry mob during the Blackpool riots

Roger Heywood, of Utre Road, Blackpool, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court after pleading guilty to assault and assaulting an emergency worker.

Judge Altum said he led an angry mob against police in a highly volatile situation.

The court heard Mr Heywood approached police and stabbed them in the finger.

The judge said footage shown in court showed him at the forefront of the ugly scene.

In separate footage, Mr Heywood is seen sticking his head out and trying to break through a police cordon.

Roger Haywood, 41, was convicted of violent rioting at Preston District Court following riots that spread across the country (Lancashire Constabulary/PA Wire)

Salma Waguira16 Aug 2024 13:49

1723812231 Riot instigator and ringleader sentenced to 30 months for violent disorder

Roger Heywood, 41, of Utrecht Road, Blackpool, was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Judge Robert Alsom, at Preston Crown Court, said Mr Heywood was the instigator and leader of the riot and that his drunkenness was an aggravating factor in his sentence.

A judge described how he kicked a police officer's hand and another's arm during the Blackpool riots.

He reminded the court that police officers are ordinary people with families who can do their jobs without being attacked by missiles.

However, the judge added that he would make Mr Heywood serve half of his sentence in prison, taking into account his conscience.

(dad)

Salma Waguira16 Aug 2024 13:43

1723812044 Man falsely accused of posting threatening posts to incite religious hatred

A man accused of posting threatening material on social media to incite religious hatred has had his sentencing hearing postponed due to the wrongful conviction.

Geraint Boyce, 43, from Penriu-Fur, Wales, was due to appear at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court today to be sentenced.

But the court ruled that the charges against Boyce when he appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday were inaccurate.

The indictment relates to posts made on Facebook on or about July 31 in connection with recent widespread public disorder.

Tim Wilson, appearing for the prosecution, said Mr Boyce had pleaded guilty to one count of inciting racial hatred under section 19 of the Public Order Act 1986 but that the charge should have been prosecuted under section 29C(1) of the Act as an offence of religious hatred.

Andrew Taylor, appearing for the defence, asked for the case to be adjourned. He also said this would give him time to read the voluminous mitigation document he had just received.

Cardiff Crown Court clerk Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke adjourned sentencing until September 10.

She told the Voice: As you've heard, there's some confusion about the charges to which you pleaded guilty.

She said the delay would allow time to prepare a pre-sentence report and allow Mr Taylor to read the mitigation documents.

Salma Waguira16 Aug 2024 13:40

