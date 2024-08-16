UK banks 'best and worst' in customer satisfaction survey | Business News





Monzo has been named the UK's best bank for customer satisfaction, according to a major industry-wide survey.

A poll of more than 17,000 personal checking account customers found Starling Bank came in second, with JPMorgan Chase, which launched in the UK three years ago, third.

The survey, conducted by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and now in its seventh year, asked account holders to rate the quality of services their banks provide, including online banking, overdraft arrangements and the “in-branch” experience.

At number 17 on the list was Royal Bank of Scotland, owned by NatWest Group.

The survey, which ran from July 2023 to June 2024, also found Virgin Money in 16th place and the Co-operative Bank in 15th place as underperforming banks.

The regulator found that digital banks without physical branches, such as Monzo, Starling and Chase, outperformed traditional lenders when customers were more likely to recommend them to friends and family.

A separate CMA survey of more than 19,000 corporate current account customers also found Monzo came top, with HSBC coming in last.

Regulators are requiring big banks to take part in a rolling survey whose results are updated every six months, and banks are required to post the results “prominently online and in branches.”

The CMA said it could not comment on why some banks performed better than others.

But Dan Turnbull, chief executive of markets, said it was important that banks listened to their customers and provided the right service to them.

“Strong competition is the most effective way to improve the customer service experience, and this survey provides the transparency people need to choose a new provider if they feel their bank is not meeting their expectations.”

Monzo, which has more than 10 million individual customers, said it was “absolutely unacceptable” to come top in the poll.

A Co-op Bank spokesperson said: “We are delighted that most scores have improved in this survey and we will continue to work to improve our service levels in the future.”

A spokesperson for Virgin Money, which agreed to be acquired by Nationwide earlier this year, said scores for business and personal current account holders had improved since the previous survey.

“We are focusing on further improvements as there is still much work to be done,” the bank said.

