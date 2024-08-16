US State Department approves $5 billion sale of Patriot missiles to Germany





The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of the latest variant of Patriot missiles to Germany in a deal that could be worth about $5 billion, according to a notification released Thursday by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The potential foreign military sale to Germany would include 600 Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles manufactured by Lockheed Martin, including 10 fly-to-buy missiles, according to the announcement.

The State Department notified Congress on August 15, which then decides whether to approve the deal.

Germany has invested heavily in its Patriot air and missile defense capabilities this year, sending both Patriot batteries and interceptors to Ukraine to support the country's years-long fight against the Russian invasion.

In March, Germany ordered $1.2 billion worth of Patriot systems made by Raytheon, and another $1.2 billion worth of system components in July. Combining the two contracts, Raytheon, an RTX company, will deliver eight complete Patriot firing units.

Raytheon also received a $478 million contract from NATO earlier this month to resupply Patriot Guidance Enhanced Missile (GEM-T) missiles that Germany had sent to Ukraine. The contract is a partnership between Ukraine, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Germany, which agreed to fund the purchase of GEM-T missiles to replenish the stockpile. The multinational coalition has jointly agreed to order up to 1,000 GEM-T missiles as part of a $5.5 billion production and delivery contract for the weapons, a joint venture between MBDA Germany and Raytheon.

The Patriot dominance in Ukraine has attracted new attention and potential customers from around the world. Germany has been using the Patriot for a long time. The Patriot serves as air defense for 19 countries, 15 of which use the PAC-3 MSE in their missile inventory.

Lockheed Martin already had all the funds needed to build 550 missiles per year to replenish the PAC-3 MSE missiles sent to Ukraine. The company was manufacturing 350 missiles per year in 2018 and had already increased this number to 500 per year before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

The company is also investing internally to produce 650 PAC-3 MSE missiles per year by 2027 at its production facility in Camden, Arkansas.

Jen Judson is an award-winning journalist who covers land wars for Defense News. She has also worked for Politico and Inside Defense. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Boston University and a bachelor of arts degree from Kenyon College.

