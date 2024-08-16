US sees biggest summer Covid surge in at least two years





CNN —

Maybe it's time to dust off the masks and air purifiers.

The United States is in the midst of a major surge in COVID-19, with levels of viral activity in wastewater the highest since July 2022 for a summer surge, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's wastewater dashboard.

The CDC’s national COVID-19 wastewater viral activity index rose to 8.82 on August 10, down from a peak of 9.56 in July 2022. The CDC says the most recent data is incomplete and subject to change. Before it started to rise again in May, it was at 1.36.

Currently, the level of COVID-19 wastewater viral activity is very high nationally, with the highest levels in the western region of the United States, Dr. Jonathan Yoder, deputy director of the CDC’s wastewater surveillance program, said in an email. This year’s COVID-19 wave is coming earlier than last year’s, which occurred in late August/early September.

Emergency room visits, hospitalizations and deaths are also increasing, but not to the same extent as infections, according to the CDC’s Covid dashboard. As of late July, the CDC dashboard shows that about 4 people are hospitalized with Covid for every 100,000 people in a given area, compared with a low of about one Covid hospitalization for every 100,000 people in May, the lowest level since the pandemic began.

The CDC's wastewater data also closely matches what they observe in the national WastewaterSCAN network.

“This is a very significant increase. The levels are very high. They are the highest we have ever seen in a summer surge,” said Dr. Marlene Wolfe, assistant professor of environmental and public health at Emory University and director of the WastewaterSCAN program. “We are currently detecting SARS-CoV-2 in 100% of our samples across the country.”

WastewaterSCAN also began monitoring in early 2022 and the number of sites it monitors has changed over time.

Despite these changes, it is notable that current WastewaterSCAN levels are much higher than previous summer peaks and yet still lower than average concentrations at the height of the winter peaks in 2023, 2022 and 2021, said Dr. Alexandria Boehm, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Stanford University and director of the WastewaterSCAN program.

Health officials are no longer tracking the coronavirus as closely as they did during the health emergency, and there are no longer reliable estimates of new daily or weekly infections in the United States. Instead, the country relies largely on wastewater levels to track the number of new cases.

Wolfe says the amount of virus in wastewater isn’t precisely related to the number of infections. That’s because many factors can influence the amount of virus in wastewater, including how much water is flowing through the sewer system at the time of sampling, as well as how much virus people infected with a given variant are shedding. Despite these variables, she says sampling over time has shown that there is a strong relationship between the number of people infected in a given area and the amount of virus in local wastewater.

We cannot say exactly how many additional cases can be compared to previous years, because some of these changes could have occurred in the areas where the measurements were made, she said.

The surge in cases is driven by waning population immunity and a trio of new variants that have diverged far enough from their parent virus, JN.1, to evade the ability of our antibodies to quickly neutralize them.

Cases are also rising just as children are returning to school in many parts of the United States, giving the infection plenty of opportunity to spread.

It is not yet clear when this surge will peak and begin to decline.

Here in Houston, Texas, sewage levels are still high and not going down. They have plateaued at a high level for several weeks, said Dr. Peter Hotez, an infectious disease expert and director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children's Hospital.

The surge in cases also comes ahead of the availability of an updated Covid-19 vaccine designed to better protect against new variants, which could help slow the spread of the virus.

It's a little disappointing that these products aren't available now, when Covid is surging, Hotez said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has yet to approve the latest changes to the COVID-19 vaccines, but experts say they've heard that updated vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax should be ready in the coming weeks.

In June, the FDA, following its normal process for reevaluating whether changes to Covid vaccines are needed, asked manufacturers to update their vaccines for the fall to better match the variants that were making people sick.

We keep hearing rumors that the virus will be here by the end of September, so we shouldn't have to wait too long, said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University.

The best thing people can do, as far as their personal risk goes, is to get vaccinated as soon as it becomes available, Hotez said.

Then, of course, wear a good N95 or KN95 mask when you’re in crowded indoor areas, Hotez said, and seek out the antiviral drug Paxlovid if you test positive. For that reason, it’s also a good idea to stock up on Covid-19 tests to identify whether coughs or runny noses are caused by the coronavirus.

This article has been updated to include the latest wastewater monitoring data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

