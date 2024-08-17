US universities revise free speech rules in hopes of curbing anti-war protests





The American Association of University Professors released a statement Wednesday condemning overly restrictive policies that could discourage free speech. Many of the new measures require protesters to register well in advance and strictly limit where gatherings can take place, while also setting new limits on the use of amplified sound and signage.

Our colleges and universities should encourage, not suppress, open and vigorous dialogue and debate, even about the most deeply held beliefs, the statement said, adding that many policies have been imposed without faculty input.

The University of Pennsylvania has issued new temporary guidelines for student protests, including bans on encampments, nighttime protests and the use of megaphones and loudspeakers until 5 p.m. on school days. Penn also requires that signs and banners be removed within two weeks of being posted. The university says it remains committed to freedom of speech and lawful assembly.

At Indiana University, protests after 11 p.m. are banned under a new policy on expressive activities that went into effect Aug. 1. The policy states that camping and erecting any type of shelter are prohibited on campus, and signs cannot be posted on university property without prior permission.

The University of South Florida now requires permits for tents, canopies, banners, signs and amplifiers. The school's rules on speech, expression and assembly state that no activity, including protests or demonstrations, is allowed after 5 p.m. on weekdays or weekends and is not allowed at all during the last two weeks of a semester.

A draft document obtained over the summer by Harvard University's student newspaper showed that the university was considering bans on overnight camping, chalk messages and unapproved signs.

“I think right now we’re seeing a resurgence of repression on campus that we haven’t seen since the late 1960s,” said Risa Lieberwitz, a professor of labor and employment law at Cornell University who also serves as legal counsel to the AAUP.

The universities say they encourage free speech as long as it does not interfere with learning, and they insist they are simply updating existing rules about protests to protect campus safety.

Tensions have been running high on college campuses since October 7, when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel and killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took about 250 hostages.

Many student protesters in the United States are pledging to continue their activism, fueled by the rising death toll in Gaza, which passed 40,000 on Thursday, according to the territory's health ministry.

According to Mahmoud Khalil, Columbia's chief student negotiator, about 50 students are still facing disciplinary action from last spring's protests after a mediation process that began earlier this summer stalled. He blamed the impasse on Columbia administrators.

The university likes to give the impression that it is engaging with students. But these are just missteps designed to reassure the donor community and their political class, said Khalil, a graduate student at Columbia's School of International and Public Affairs.

The university did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The Ivy League university in upper Manhattan was rocked earlier this year by student protests, culminating in scenes where police with riot collars and shields stormed a building occupied by pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

Similar protests have erupted on university campuses across the country, many resulting in violent clashes with police and more than 3,000 arrests. Many students arrested in the police crackdown have had their charges dropped, but some are still awaiting prosecutors’ decisions. Many have faced repercussions for their academic careers, including suspensions, withdrawal of degrees, and other forms of disciplinary action.

A student is arrested during a pro-Palestine protest at the University of Texas at Austin on April 24, 2024. Brandon Bell/Getty Images file

Shafik was among the university leaders summoned for questioning before Congress. She was roundly criticized by Republicans who accused her of not doing enough to combat concerns about anti-Semitism on Columbia's campus.

She announced her resignation in an emailed letter to the university community a few weeks before classes began on Sept. 3. On Monday, the university began restricting access to campus to people with Columbia ID cards and registered guests, saying it wanted to limit potential disruptions as the new semester approached.

This period has had a significant impact on my family, as well as on other members of the community, Shafik wrote in his letter. Over the summer, I have had a chance to reflect and have decided that leaving at this time would better position Columbia to weather the challenges ahead.

Pro-Palestinian protesters first set up tent encampments on Columbia's campus during Shafik's testimony before Congress in mid-April, when she denounced anti-Semitism but was criticized for how she responded to professors and students accused of bias.

The school sent police to clear the tents the next day, but the students returned and inspired a wave of similar protests on campuses across the country, with students calling on schools to cut financial ties with Israel and companies supporting the war.

The campus was mostly quiet this summer, but a conservative news outlet in June published images of what it said were text messages exchanged by administrators during a May 31 panel discussion titled Jewish Life on Campus: Past, Present and Future.

The officials were removed from their positions, with Shafik saying in a July 8 letter to the school community that the messages were unprofessional and disturbingly evoked old anti-Semitic tropes.

Other prominent Ivy League leaders have resigned in recent months, largely over their response to volatile protests on campus.

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill resigned in December after less than two years in the post, facing pressure from donors and criticism over her testimony at a congressional hearing, where she was unable to say after repeated questioning that calls for genocide of Jews on campus would violate the school's code of conduct.

And in January, Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigned amid accusations of plagiarism and similar criticism over her testimony before Congress.

