



The United States, Qatar and Egypt issued a joint statement saying mediators have presented a transitional proposal that would allow for the swift implementation of an agreement that would end the war in Gaza and see the release of Israeli captives.

The three countries said on Friday that the ceasefire negotiations in Doha were serious and constructive.

The current round of talks began Thursday amid growing fears of a regional war after Israel killed a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut and Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran.

Friday's statement echoes previous remarks by mediators rejecting any delay in implementing an agreement to reach a ceasefire and release the captives.

The path is now clear to achieve this outcome, save lives, bring relief to the people of Gaza and ease regional tensions, the three countries said on Friday.

Joint Statement by the United States, Egypt and Qatar #MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/A7myXPKsh3

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) August 16, 2024

The announcement did not provide details on the latest proposal, but said it built on a deal outlined by U.S. President Joe Biden in May.

The U.S.-backed plan calls for a multi-phased effort to end the war, beginning with a six-week pause in fighting that would allow the release of some Israeli captives held in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The second phase of the agreement provides for a definitive end to the fighting and the release of all Israeli prisoners still in captivity. The last part of the agreement provides for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, devastated by the Israeli war.

The working teams will continue technical work over the coming days on implementation details, including the modalities for implementing the agreements, the extended humanitarian provisions, as well as specifics relating to hostages and detainees, the mediators' joint statement said.

On Friday, Biden expressed optimism that a deal could be reached. We may have something, but we're not much closer than we were three days ago, he told reporters.

The White House later said Biden had separate phone calls with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to review significant progress in ceasefire talks.

The U.S. State Department also said Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel on Saturday to continue his intensive diplomatic efforts to conclude the deal.

Secretary Blinken will stress the critical need for all parties in the region to avoid escalation or other actions that could jeopardize the ability to finalize an agreement, the department said.

Hamas has said it will only accept a deal that leads to a permanent ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and a serious prisoner exchange.

Husam Badran, a member of Hamas's political bureau, reiterated the group's position on Friday, saying it was becoming clear that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was sabotaging the negotiations.

Asked about the optimism expressed by the United States, Badran said that Hamas does not see the United States as a mediator but as a facilitator and sponsor of the Israeli war on Gaza.

In practice, the US is giving the green light to the occupation and to Netanyahu to continue this war while suggesting that the atmosphere is positive. In reality, Netanyahu does not care about the atmosphere that the Americans are talking about, Mubasher told Al Jazeera.

For its part, Israel has yet to set out a clear vision for ending the war. While some Israeli officials have said they support the proposed ceasefire, Netanyahu has repeatedly stressed that the war will continue until his country achieves total victory.

According to Israeli media, Netanyahu is under pressure from his own security chiefs to accept the deal and stop issuing new demands that could derail the negotiations.

But on Friday, the Israeli prime minister's office suggested that Hamas was the party blocking efforts to reach an agreement.

Israel appreciates the efforts of the United States and mediators to dissuade Hamas from its refusal to accept a deal to release the hostages, it said in a statement.

White House spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that the Doha negotiations are off to a promising start. This is critical work. The remaining obstacles can be overcome and we must see this process through to the end, he told reporters.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry also said on Thursday that mediators were determined to move forward in their efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher noted from Washington that the implementation mechanisms have yet to be put in place. That means there is no deal until there is a deal, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/8/16/us-qatar-and-egypt-say-mediators-will-work-to-finalise-gaza-ceasefire-deal

