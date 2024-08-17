Senior British diplomat Mark Smith resigns over UK arms sales to Israel





A senior British diplomat has resigned in protest over Britain's arms sales to Israel, claiming the government's actions make it complicit in war crimes committed in Gaza.

A fresh review of Britain's foreign policy has been launched after Mark Smith, who worked at the Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), announced his decision in a letter of resignation.

Smith detailed his growing discomfort with Britain’s arms export practices. In his resignation letter, Smith argued that the government’s claim that it maintains one of the world’s “strongest and most transparent” arms export licensing regimes was misleading. He said he had no choice but to resign after his concerns about potential violations of international humanitarian law were dismissed by the department.

“After a long career in the Department of State, I am saddened to resign, but I can no longer perform my duties knowing that this department may have been complicit in war crimes,” Smith wrote. He described the ongoing violence in Gaza as a clear and unquestionable example of war crimes and accused Israel of violating international humanitarian law.

Smith’s resignation attracted considerable attention both within the FCDO and beyond, with many questioning the ethical implications of Britain’s involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. His decision followed a series of internal efforts to address these issues, which Smith says have been met with either indifference or outright dismissals.

Dr Iain Overton, executive director of Action on Armed Violence, said of Smith’s resignation: “Mark Smith’s resignation is a profound indictment of UK arms export policy. It takes enormous courage to stand up to a system that is complicit in the suffering of civilians, and his actions should prompt a serious reassessment of the ethical responsibilities attached to the arms trade.”

Smith’s resignation raises wider questions about Britain’s foreign policy, particularly its role in conflicts where international humanitarian law is at risk of being violated. His resignation is likely to deepen debate both within government and among the public about the morality of Britain’s arms trade and its impact on global conflicts.

As Smith's concerns resonate within the FCDO, it remains to be seen whether his resignation will result in a substantive change to Britain's arms export policy or be absorbed into the ongoing debate surrounding the country's foreign policy decisions.

