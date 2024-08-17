Don't let your mother down: 5 lessons from the UK riot tribunal | Crime





When far-right riots erupted in parts of Britain two weeks ago, causing serious damage, threatening lives and injuring dozens of people, Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised swift sentencing for those involved.

That promise appears to be coming true. As of Friday afternoon, 1,117 rioters had been arrested and 677 charged, a number that is expected to rise in the coming weeks.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has announced it is adding more lawyers to its 24/7 prosecution service, meaning courts across the country will be filled with rioters facing the consequences of their actions all day, every day.

Here are five things we've learned from the riot trial so far:

1. Young boys and girls standing in the dock

Unsurprisingly, some of those facing the most serious charges were under the age of 18. With their immaturity and boundless energy, the teenagers were some of the most persistent rioters, seen breaking things, setting fires and throwing missiles at police, outlasting the drunken and cocaine-addled adults late into the night.

Two boys, aged 12, and a girl, aged 13, appeared in court this week, one of whom was charged with disorderly conduct in Manchester on July 31, and a few days later was found throwing a stone at police in Rotherham. A judge at Manchester Magistrates' Court told him: “You are the first person I have ever met who has been involved in two of these. It is time to stop disappointing your mother. You have to do one thing. Do what you are told.”

2. Keyboard warriors get rewarded

While they may not have physically participated in the violence, those who incited it online did not survive the prison term. James Aspin, 34, from Blythe, became the first armchair criminal to plead guilty to posting a TikTok video to incite racial hatred. Julie Sweeney, 53, who had lived a quiet and sheltered life, was jailed for 15 months for posting a comment on Facebook saying, “Bomb a mosque with adults in it.”

Despite apologising and deleting the offensive post before police intervened, Lee Dunn, 51, from Cumbria, was jailed for eight weeks on Monday after admitting posting the photo with a caption that prosecutors said risked exacerbating tensions in the community.

Janet Porter, CPS Northwest Chief Assistant District Attorney, said: This conviction should be a stark warning to so-called keyboard warriors: There are consequences to online behavior.

3. The first riot allegations begin to appear

A 15-year-old boy became the first person to be charged with rioting on Thursday, having previously pleaded guilty to violent disorder and breaking into a vape shop. The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was charged with rioting after further evidence emerged about his role in the Sunderland chaos, prosecutors said. A 32-year-old man also pleaded not guilty to rioting on Friday in connection with the Sunderland violence.

He was charged under Section 1 of the Public Order Act 1986, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. The charge of violent disorder, which has so far been brought against convicted rioters, carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The CPS has warned that more rioting charges are likely to follow as police continue to process vast amounts of evidence.

4. Heavy sentences

So far, sentences of more than 100 years in prison have been handed down, some to people who would not normally go to prison, putting to rest the notion that criminals get little more than a slap on the wrist.

While previous trespassing convictions usually result in suspended sentences, those who loot shops that have been destroyed by rioters face prison sentences, as 22-year-old Ellis Wharton found out after she was caught trying to steal a computer monitor from the burnt-out Spello Hub library on County Road, Liverpool.

Despite his lawyers' pleas to spare him a jail term and no evidence to prove he started the riot, a Liverpool Crown Court judge said anyone who knowingly took part in a recent riot would face a stiff sentence.

5. A person who has committed a crime for the first time

Many of the rioters were previously law-abiding citizens experiencing the court system for the first time. Many of the attorneys representing their clients described how they were caught or taken away.

One of them, 69-year-old William Nelson Morgan, was the oldest convicted rioter. A retired welder and widower with three grown children, he had stayed out of trouble his entire life until he was arrested during the Liverpool riots and sentenced to two years and eight months. The judge said it was a very sad case.

Dylan Carey, 26, will miss the birth of his baby while serving a prison sentence for his role in the Southport riots, his lawyer told the judge. “This is the first time he has been in custody.” The defendant broke down in tears this morning, saying he had never been more scared in his life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/article/2024/aug/16/stop-letting-your-mum-down-five-takeaways-from-the-uk-riot-courts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos