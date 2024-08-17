Disease experts say a new, deadly strain of mpox is likely already in the UK.





A new, deadly strain of mpox that is sweeping the globe is very likely already in the UK, an infectious disease expert has warned.

Professor Paul Hunter said Empox, also known as monkeypox, was a sexually transmitted disease and could spread very quickly between countries.

And he urged people at risk to get vaccinated or reduce the number of sexual partners.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a public health emergency over the latest outbreak of the mpox variant in several African countries and the first confirmed case in Europe in Sweden.

Professor Hunter, professor of pharmacology at the University of East Anglia, told The Independent that 180 cases of mpox infection have been found in the UK so far this year, but all of them were the earlier strain known as Clade 2.

The latest variant, known as clade 1b, has a higher mortality rate in Africa, at 4-10%.

Since the disease emerged in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), more than 17,000 cases have been confirmed across Africa.

According to WHO, 524 people have died across more than a dozen African countries this year, a figure that is already higher than the total number of deaths in all of last year.

Officially, the incubation period is described as about two weeks.

Jean Kakuru Biyambo, 48, a father of six from the Democratic Republic of Congo, has contracted the virus (Reuters)

I think generally one to two weeks is the norm, so if someone had recently acquired mpox and came into the UK today, it would take on average two weeks, maybe a little more, for symptoms to appear and then a few days before they could be treated, Professor Hunter said.

The sample results would then need to be analyzed, he said, but that would mean it could take two to three weeks from when someone is infected until the variant is diagnosed, since it wouldn't be able to distinguish between Clade 2 and Clade 1b.

So it's very likely that there are already cases here, but it's not certain, he said.

Mpox is from the same family of viruses as smallpox, and symptoms include fever, chills, and body aches. In more severe cases, characteristic lesions may appear on the face, hands, chest, and genitals.

It can also be transmitted through close contact, such as skin-to-skin contact, or by breathing closely with an infected person.

The UK's Health and Safety Executive says there are no known cases of the new variant in the UK, but is urging the general public to be vigilant about the spread of the disease.

Vaccination recommended for those at risk (AP)

Professor Hunter, a medical microbiologist, said many at-risk people with multiple sexual partners would have already been vaccinated or had immunity to infection with the previous strain, Clade 2, which infected 3,732 people in a major outbreak in the UK in 2022.

The UK began administering the MPOX vaccine to at-risk individuals shortly after the first outbreak.

Professor Hunter said his research found that stress can be managed through behavioral changes.

He added that if you are in a situation where you have multiple sexual partners, realize that it is a potential threat and change that. Or, if you haven't been vaccinated, get vaccinated.

Antiviral drugs are not effective, so treatment is to watch the disease for signs of improvement, he said.

