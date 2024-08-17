British Space Command successfully launches first military satellite





A British military operations support satellite was successfully launched into space last night.

Named Tyche, the satellite is the first of its kind developed by British Space Command and can capture daytime images and video of the Earth's surface.

The satellite will strengthen the UK's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.

As the Ukraine conflict has shown, the use of space is essential to military operations. Tyche is the first satellite launched under the Department of Defense’s space-based ISR program, which will provide a constellation of satellites and supporting ground systems by 2031.

In addition to supporting military operations, these satellites will also contribute to other government tasks, including monitoring natural disasters, developing map information, monitoring the environment, and tracking the impacts of climate change around the world.

Designed and built in the UK under a $22 million contract awarded to Surrey Satellites Technology Limited (SSTL) by the UK's Defence Equipment and Support Department, Tyche is the first satellite wholly owned by the Ministry of Defence.

SSTL received its first signal from the washing machine-sized rocket just hours after liftoff, confirming the launch was successful.

Minister of Defence Procurement and Industry, Maria Eagle, said:

Tike provides essential information for military operations and supports a wide range of tasks across government.

The Tike also demonstrates the UK’s commitment to supporting science and technology innovation, stimulating growth across sectors and supporting highly skilled jobs within the UK.

British Space Commander, Rear Admiral Paul Tedman, said:

Today is a great day for UK space. The successful launch of Tyche demonstrates that UK Space Command and essential partners across defence and industry can rapidly progress a concept to delivering satellite capability on orbit.

Tyche is the first in a future constellation of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance satellites scheduled to launch in the next few years.

I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate everyone who participated in Tike and thank them for their support.

Paul Russell, DE&S space team leader, said:

It has been an exciting journey working closely with UK Space Command, Dstl and industry to understand how to perform in new, complex and critical environments.

It is an incredibly proud moment to see Tyche, the first of a new generation of British military power, enter orbit and is a tribute to everyone’s dedication to this important project.

Operating in low Earth orbit for a five-year lifetime, Tyche will provide timely space-based imagery to support the UK military. The design and construction of the 150kg satellite has supported approximately 100 highly skilled roles at SSTL from 2022 onwards.

Tyche was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Station in California aboard SpaceX's reusable Falcon 9 rocket, which was part of the Transporter 11 mission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-space-command-successfully-launches-first-military-satellite The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos