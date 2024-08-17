Meet the 2024 U.S. Amateur Championship Semifinalists at Hazeltine





By: Josh Berhow August 17, 2024

Jose Luis Ballester watches his tee shot on the 4th hole during the quarterfinals of the 2024 U.S. Amateur at Hazeltine in Chaska, Minnesota.

Chris Keane/USGA

CHASKA, Minn. After five days of golf, four names remain in contention and we know only one thing for sure: The U.S. Amateur final will pit an American against a Spaniard.

As for which players will represent those countries, that's something we'll have to figure out in Saturday's semifinals, with back-to-back matches at 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. ET at Hazeltine National Golf Club set to decide who plays in Sunday's final. On one side of the bracket are two Americans and on the other side are two players representing Spain.

The stakes are now high. The winner of the U.S. Amateur receives an exemption into the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush, but the winner and runner-up receive invitations to the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont and possibly the 2025 Masters. As you can imagine, the players will have that in mind as an added bonus for winning on Saturday.

How to watch the US Amateur Saturday 2024

The U.S. Amateur semifinals will begin at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday. The action will be broadcast on Golf Channel from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

2024 U.S. Amateur Championship Semifinals (ET)

2:00 PM Noah Kent, Naples, Fla. (Age: 19 / Rank: 560) vs. Jackson Buchanan, Dacula, Ga. (Age: 22 / Rank: 17)

Noah Kent birdied the first four holes against Ethan Fang and birdied the eighth hole for a fifth, moving to 4-over at the turn. He also eagled the 11th hole en route to his 3-and-2 victory.

Although Kent is the lowest-ranked player in the tournament, the Iowa sophomore has dominated since Tuesday. He shot a 77 on Monday, but he shot a 64-under-par at Chaska Town Course on Tuesday, 13 shots better than the day before to qualify for the match play. He hasn't slowed down. He's won two more 4-and-2 matches and hasn't played the 18th hole yet.

'You belong here': How a local legend motivates this US Amateur contender By: Josh Berhow

Buchanan won't be easy to beat, though. The rising senior from Illinois, who was last year's Big Ten player of the year, is ranked No. 17 in the world and knocked off No. 1 Luke Clanton in the round of 32. Buchanan beat Notre Dame's Jacob Modleski 4 and 3 on Friday.

2:15 p.m. Jose Luis Ballester, Spain (Age: 20 / Rank: 10) vs. Luis Masaveu, Spain (Age: 21 / Rank: 23)

José Luis Ballester and Luis Masaveu will face each other in the second of Saturday's two games and they already know each other's game well. They have known each other for almost a decade and have grown closer in recent years playing with the Spanish national team and other European teams.

“I wish I could face him in the final, but just the fact that we're competing for a spot in the final at the U.S. Amateur is just incredible,” Ballester said.

Ballester, ranked No. 10 in the world as an amateur, is a rising senior at Arizona State University who was an honorable mention All-American in each of his first two seasons. On Friday, he beat Bobby Massa 3-1, the second straight day he has been sent home mid-morning after match play.

Masaveu is the only non-college player in the semifinals, but he has a busy schedule overseas. He made the cut at the Open Championship last month and finished 78th. He beat Brendan Valdes 3 and 2 on Friday.

