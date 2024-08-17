



The British Taipei office also sent a letter to Williams, accusing her of making baseless accusations, misinformation and attacking a biological female based on her appearance.

The author added that such behavior only jeopardizes women’s solidarity and undermines the true spirit of feminism. Therefore, we sincerely urge you to remove inappropriate posts on social media such as X.

Williams, a research scientist specializing in human biology, then replied: You asked that these false comments be removed because Lin is a biological female. To help you consider your request, could you please confirm that Lin has XX chromosomes and a typical female phenotype, i.e., testosterone levels in the normal female range?

The Taiwanese government has yet to respond, even after Williams raised his concerns with Foreign Minister David Lammy on Tuesday.

The recriminations continued this week after the Olympics were embroiled in one of the most toxic disputes in history. Lin and Khelif won boxing gold medals despite being disqualified for failing a gender test by the International Boxing Association. The IBA claims both have XY chromosomes. Research shows that biological males punch about 162 percent harder than females, experts added. But the story has divided the sport, and the International Olympic Committee has warned that the two athletes are being stigmatized.

Former IOC president Thomas Bach has insisted that they are fully recognized as women because their passports say so.

The letter to women's activists comes as other prominent figures have faced threats. ITV and TNT presenter Laura Woods received death threats after praising an article about the row written by The Telegraph's chief sports reporter Oliver Brown.

The Telegraph was one of the first media outlets to report that the two boxers had previously failed sex tests, and the uproar made headlines around the world when Italian boxer Angela Carini pulled out of her fight with Kelip after just 46 seconds. Carini later said she feared for her own safety after taking the hardest punch she had ever received.

Kelly files lawsuit against Rowling and Musk

The welterweight champion has since filed an online harassment lawsuit against Harry Potter author JK Rowling and billionaire Elon Musk after she referred to the boxer as a man in a post on Musk-owned platform X.

Meanwhile, Williams said she was “absolutely shocked” to receive the email from the Taiwanese embassy. “Not only is the Taiwanese authorities deliberately ignoring the fact that established facts about Lin’s male biology are in the public domain, but it is outrageous to label well-founded and legitimate concerns as harmful and offensive,” she told Telegraph Sport.

Our post stated that Lin is male and XY, and I would like to challenge Taiwan to find something truly harmful in that statement. It is ridiculous that a country that puts men in the ring to beat up women thinks it is qualified to lecture women's rights groups about women's solidarity and feminist spirit.

The fact that a foreign government is pressuring British civil society groups to not join in its propaganda is a chilling thought for anyone interested in British autonomy, freedom of thought and freedom of speech.

Emma Hilton, a developmental biologist and director of Sex Matters, added: If Lin were indeed a woman, it would have been quite simple for her to successfully challenge the IBA’s decision through the Court of Arbitration for Sport last year. We can only speculate as to why that option was not taken.

