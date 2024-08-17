Kaitlyn Dever had tight security on the set of The Last of Us





With a resume that includes Madame Web, Alien: Romulus, Superman: Legacy, and The Last of Us, Isabela Merced is used to working with a devoted audience for her projects. However, she reiterated the importance of remembering that these stories and characters are fictional.

During her appearance on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Merced talked about filming the second season of The Last of Us, in which she will play Dina, a character familiar to fans from The Last of Us: Part II.

Horowitz mentions that his co-star Kaitlyn Dever, who is also joining the series in the upcoming season, plays the character Abby, who “does things that people don't necessarily approve of” in the video game. Given the negative feelings fans have toward Abby, Merced explained that her co-star “had to have security reinforcement” while filming.

“There are people who genuinely hate Abby, who is not a real person,” Merced said. She went on to describe Dever as “such a cool person” who “doesn't let things get to her” and “has a good head on her shoulders.”

“Honestly give her the damn Emmy. I can't wait for people to see how amazing Bella is [Ramsey] and Kaitlyn did it on that topic,” she said of her co-stars.

With filming on the second season nearing completion, Merced said she's especially excited for fans to see the romance between Dina and Ramsey's character, Ellie. “It makes me cry,” she said, adding that she has “a whole playlist for Dina and Ellie.” She identified an Adrian Linker song she'll play on set that will “set the tone” for the couple.

Despite playing a romantic lead for Ellie, Merced revealed that she didn't screen test with Ramsey for the role. Instead, she recalled a “general meeting” with creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann where they told her about the character. “I guess they decided at that point that they wanted me. So it's crazy. I don't even think I really believe in myself,” she said.

In addition to The Last of Us season 2, Merced is also set to star as Hawkgirl in Superman: Legacy, James Gunn's upcoming DCU reboot.

Reflecting on how to manage fandom and the pressures that come with it, Merced stressed that she is not discouraged given that “you're not going to make everyone happy” and that it's a “common thing in art” to accept that “not everyone is going to like it.”

“My job is just to be prepared and to know things, and especially to know my own character,” she said. Merced added that while committed to her work, she is “as obsessed as the nerds. I become one of them in the sense that I want to know everything.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/isabela-merced-last-of-us-kaitlyn-dever-extra-security-fan-hate-1235977260/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos