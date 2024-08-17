Ambulances dispatched 1,400 times to Amazon warehouses in UK in 5 years | Amazon





According to the Observer, ambulances have been called to Amazon warehouses more than 1,400 times in the past five years, a figure described as shocking by the GMB union and raising new questions about the US giant’s workplace safety in the UK.

Amazon centres in Dunfermline and Bristol recorded the highest number of ambulance calls in the UK, with 161 and 125 respectively during the period.

A third of the cases reported to the Scottish Ambulance Service at the Amazon site in Dunfermline involved chest pain, while reports of seizures, strokes and breathing difficulties were also recorded.

Since 2019, ambulances have responded to 84 calls to Amazon Mansfield. More than 70 percent of those were for the most severe types of incidents, called Level 1 and Level 2, which often involve life-threatening conditions like heart attacks or strokes.

Suicide attempts and other serious mental health incidents have been recorded at Amazon centres in Bolton, Chesterfield, Mansfield, Roughley and London.

Incidents involving pregnancy or miscarriage of shift workers were also listed at several sites, as were traumatic injuries and suspected cardiac arrests. Other incidents included workers being exposed to acid and hazardous fumes, severely electrocuted, or suffering severe burns to large parts of the body.

The Observer submitted Freedom of Information requests to 12 ambulance services to gather the information. While the information relates to more than 30 Amazon sites, the ambulance services did not keep complete records for many of the sites in question, so the numbers are likely an underestimate.

GMB workers campaign for union recognition outside an Amazon warehouse in Coventry. Photograph: Fabio De Paola/The Guardian

This included a warehouse in Coventry where Amazon workers and GMB union members narrowly lost a union recognition vote by 29 votes in July amid allegations of intimidation by the logistics giant.

Amanda Gearing, a GMB organiser who has been involved in the effort, said the figures were shocking but not surprising and urged local authorities and the Health and Safety Executive to investigate the company’s working practices. She said Amazon workers were routinely pushed to the limits of human endurance. They were forced to work for hidden objectives based on Hunger Games algorithms rather than safe work.

Even these worryingly high numbers may mask how common injuries and illnesses are at Amazon. We know from members of Amazon warehouses that first responders actively discourage calling ambulances, telling them to take a taxi instead.

The number of incidents recorded at Amazon fulfillment centers and warehouses appears to be higher than those reported at major fast-fashion warehouses.

A Vice investigation before the pandemic found that warehouses for brands like Boohoo, Missguided and Pretty Little Thing in what union officials call Victoria had fewer than 10 ambulance calls a year.

A 2018 freedom of information request by the GMB union found that the Tesco warehouse in Ruggley, near Birmingham, had just eight ambulance calls over a three-year period, while the nearby Amazon site recorded 115. Both warehouses employed large numbers of workers at the time: the Tesco site employed 1,300 people, while Amazon employed around 1,800.

An Amazon worker at the company's distribution centre in Peterborough prepares for the company's annual Black Friday sale. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

It’s a reminder of how dangerous it is to work at Amazon,” said Martha Dark, executive director of Foxglove, a nonprofit that supports Amazon workers. “The fact that so many workers are being taken away by ambulance just for doing their jobs is unacceptable and shows that Amazon is not doing enough to ensure proper health and safety.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company strongly refutes claims that working at Amazon is dangerous. Safety is always an absolute priority. They also denied GMB’s claim that ambulances were not called at times. As a responsible employer, we will always call an ambulance if someone needs emergency medical care.

The spokesperson said the figures were misleading, citing Amazon's huge workforce and its own self-reported data showing that on average 50% fewer injuries are reported to the HSE than other transport and warehousing industries.

They added that most ambulance calls are related to pre-existing conditions rather than work-related accidents, and that Amazon will always call an ambulance if someone needs medical attention.

Anyone who wants to know the truth is encouraged to visit an Amazon fulfillment center and see for themselves, they said.

