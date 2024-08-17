Man infected with mpox describes 'horrible' symptoms – more deadly variant 'very likely' in UK | UK News





A former mpox patient has told Sky News about his “horrible” symptoms, as experts warn a new, deadly variant is “very likely” to become circulating in the UK

Clade 1b strains were first identified in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and have since been identified in Sweden and Pakistan, and are considered the most dangerous strains to date.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency this week as the outbreak spread to 13 African countries, where more than 15,600 cases and 537 deaths have been reported.

Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious diseases expert, told Sky News it was “very likely” someone in the UK had already been infected with the virus variant.

But he said it could be several weeks before people with symptoms can see a doctor and have their samples tested.

“Once someone is infected, it usually takes a few days for them to develop the typical symptoms that make you think, ‘Oh, that’s Empox,’” Professor Hunter said.

“Then it may take even longer to collect a sample and send it to a lab to be identified as mpox and sent for sequencing to find out which clade of mpox it is.”

The disease causes blisters to appear on the face and other parts of the body, and is spread mainly during sexual contact when fluids from these lesions are transferred.

Photo: Professor Paul Hunter said the risk of infection was very low for most people.

According to Professor Hunter, before the blisters appear, it usually starts with relatively nonspecific symptoms that can be mistaken for the flu or COVID-19.

It is the second time in three years that mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, has been declared an emergency, but most people recover on their own as a “relatively mild” illness, he said.

Professor Hunter said the risk of infection was very low unless you were involved in a specific “sexual network” involving multiple partners. The DRC strain was first identified among sex workers.

He added that it is possible, but rare, to become infected through reusing towels or skin contact.

Image: The virus has been declared a global emergency after spreading across Africa. Photo: Reuters

'Terrible fever and pain'

Harun Tulunnai said he contracted Empox in 2022, when it began with flu-like symptoms, including a high fever and muscle aches, before lesions and scars began to appear.

Symptoms also appeared in the throat, but it was difficult to take them seriously because medical professionals at the time did not know as much about the virus as they do now, he said.

Mr Tulunay said he was “really scared” after initially calling for an ambulance but was refused and was given four incorrect diagnoses.

Image: Harun Tulunay was hospitalized for weeks in 2022 with mpox.

“After two weeks of horrible fever and pain, when I couldn’t move, drink or eat any more, I was admitted to hospital,” he told Sky News.

He said even when he went to the hospital, it took three days to get an accurate diagnosis.

“After 11 days in hospital, I felt better and was isolated at home for two weeks until all the scars were gone and I was fully healed,” he said.

Read more: How does mpox spread and what are the risks worldwide?

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

1:15 What is mpox?

Mr. Tulunay still has a small mark on his nose, but he is otherwise unscarred and the virus is no longer in his body. This is a temporary condition.

Because his symptoms were so severe, Mr. Tulunai was vaccinated against future strains of the flu.

He is a firm believer in the need for wider vaccination, especially in Africa where the new variant was first identified, and in high-risk groups such as sex workers and health care workers.

“If Africa had a vaccine, we wouldn’t be facing the 2024 version of Mphox right now,” he told Sky News.

He said the 2022 outbreak was a missed opportunity to build the program.

“There is only one company producing the vaccine and demand is high, but there is not enough vaccine produced by countries around the world,” he added.

Image: Existing mpox vaccine reportedly offers protection against new strain. Photo: AP

The UK's Health and Safety Executive said the risk was “currently considered low”, but the existing mpox vaccine is known to be effective against the new variant.

A less serious mpox variant, Clade 2, received a WHO health alert in 2022 and is still present in the UK, with around 180 cases detected this year, Professor Hunter said.

He said, “The mortality rate is [for the new variant] In Africa, it's quite high at 3-4%, and if it spreads across Europe, it's likely to be much lower.”

People at risk of infection are advised to see a urologist or general practitioner.

